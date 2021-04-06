Log in
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG (VIG)

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIG)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe - Acquisition of the Aegon entities prevented by Hungary for the moment

04/06/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
No Keyword 
07.04.2021 
 
Vienna - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe received a decree 
yesterday afternoon in which the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior announced 
that the intended acquisition by a foreign investor of the Aegon companies in 
Hungary is denied. As part of the approval process, Vienna Insurance Group has 
been in constructive talks with the responsible Hungarian Minister of Finance 
since January 2021. The decree is in contradiction with the course of the talks 
to date. Vienna Insurance Group expects that this issue will be resolved 
positively in the near future. 
 
 
 
The following securities of VIG are admitted for trading on a regulated market: 
 
 
ISSUE TITEL                     ISIN         TRADING SEGMENT 
Share                           AT0000908504 Vienna and Prague Stock Exchange, 
                                             Official Market 
Senior sustainability bond 2021 AT0000A2QL75 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second 
                                             Regulated Market 
VIG subordinated bond 2015      AT0000A1D5E1 Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Second 
                                             Regulated Market 
VIG subordinated bond 2013      AT0000A12GN0 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second 
                                             Regulated Market 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG 
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe 
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30 
 
Wolfgang Haas 
Head of Group Communications & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group 
Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029 
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029 
E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com 
 
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920 
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 19:51 ET (23:51 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 9 376 M 11 131 M 11 131 M
Net income 2020 269 M 320 M 320 M
Net Debt 2020 52,0 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 4,51%
Capitalization 2 874 M 3 404 M 3 412 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Executive Officer
Liane Hirner Chief Financial Officer
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Öhle Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Dobringer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG8.89%3 425
ALLIANZ SE8.22%105 713
CHUBB LIMITED3.89%71 976
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG8.89%64 530
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.5.26%63 629
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.38.42%24 403
