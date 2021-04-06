PRESS RELEASE : Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe - Acquisition of the Aegon entities prevented by Hungary for the moment

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vienna - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe received a decree
yesterday afternoon in which the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior announced
that the intended acquisition by a foreign investor of the Aegon companies in
Hungary is denied. As part of the approval process, Vienna Insurance Group has
been in constructive talks with the responsible Hungarian Minister of Finance
since January 2021. The decree is in contradiction with the course of the talks
to date. Vienna Insurance Group expects that this issue will be resolved
positively in the near future.
The following securities of VIG are admitted for trading on a regulated market:
ISSUE TITEL ISIN TRADING SEGMENT
Share AT0000908504 Vienna and Prague Stock Exchange,
Official Market
Senior sustainability bond 2021 AT0000A2QL75 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second
Regulated Market
VIG subordinated bond 2015 AT0000A1D5E1 Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Second
Regulated Market
VIG subordinated bond 2013 AT0000A12GN0 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second
Regulated Market
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Wolfgang Haas
Head of Group Communications & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group
Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029
E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
