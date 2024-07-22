VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 22.7.2024 Overview ☐Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG WIENER VERSICHERUNG GRUPPE 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group

City: 1010 Wien

Country: Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group, Social & Culture GmbH Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige, WIENER STÄDTISCHE Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group, DONAU Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.7.2024 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

72,55 %

0,00 %

72,55 %

128 000 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

72,55 %

0,00 %

72,55 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000908504 81 663 001 11 203 801 63,80 % 8,75 % SUBTOTAL A 92 866 802 72,55 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group 63,80 % 0,00 % 63,80 % 2 Social & Culture GmbH - Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige 1 0,00 % 8,67 % 8,67 % 3 VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherungs Gruppe 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4 WIENER STÄDTISCHE Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group 3 0,08 % 0,00 % 0,08 % 5 DONAU Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group 3 0,01 % 0,00 % 0,01 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Social & Culture Beteiligungs GmbH - Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige (SCB) was merged upstream into Social & Culture GmbH - Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige (SC). The merger was entered in the commercial register on 19 July 2024. As a result, the shares in the Issuer originally held by SCB were transferred to SC. The voting rights of WIENER STÄDTISCHE Versicherung AG (0.08% or 103,428 shares) and DONAU Versicherung AG (0.01% or 8,157 shares) listed in item 8 relate to VIG shares held by special funds whose voting rights are exercised exclusively by the respective investment company. Wien am 22.7.2024

