Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Vienna Insurance Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIG   AT0000908504

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46 2022-08-29 am EDT
22.68 EUR   -0.11%
05:48aVIG CEO Elisabeth Stadler will not renew her mandate as chairwoman of the management board after 7½ years in office
EQ
08/24AFR : VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report
EQ
08/19Vienna Insurance Group presents good results for first half of 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VIG CEO Elisabeth Stadler will not renew her mandate as chairwoman of the management board after 7½ years in office

08/29/2022 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Personnel
VIG CEO Elisabeth Stadler will not renew her mandate as chairwoman of the management board after 7½ years in office

29-Aug-2022 / 11:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today Elisabeth Stadler informed the chairman of the supervisory board of Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe that, after 7½ years as chairwoman of the management board and in view of her having reached the retirement age in 2021, she will not be available for a renewal of her board mandate which expires on 30 June 2023.

Elisabeth Stadler will continue in her position as chairwoman of the management board until the end of the current mandate. The chairman of the supervisory board has asked Elisabeth Stadler to continue to be available to VIG Group after her term of office on the management board, particularly for supervisory board functions.

 

Contact:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP
Investor Relations

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Wolfgang Haas
Head of Communication & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group
Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029
E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

All news releases are also available at http://www.vig.com/ir.  

29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
E-mail: info@vig.com
Internet: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
WKN: A0ET17
Indices: Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX)
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1429977

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1429977  29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429977&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
05:48aVIG CEO Elisabeth Stadler will not renew her mandate as chairwoman of the management bo..
EQ
08/24AFR : VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report
EQ
08/19Vienna Insurance Group presents good results for first half of 2022
AQ
08/18TRANSCRIPT : Vienna Insurance Group AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
08/18Vienna Insurance Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/18Vienna Insurance Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/18VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : Half-year report
CO
07/15VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP : 'The VIG bike is here!'
AQ
06/22VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG WIENER VER : Action for annulment of all resolutions of the Annu..
EQ
06/21BTA Baltic Insurance Company AAS announced that it has received $15 million in funding ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 898 M 9 893 M 9 893 M
Net income 2022 390 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,87x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 2 906 M 2 904 M 2 904 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vienna Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,70 €
Average target price 28,30 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Müller Chairman-Management Board
Liane Hirner Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Thirring Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG-8.84%2 904
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.52%82 817
CHUBB LIMITED0.10%78 534
ALLIANZ SE-17.85%68 722
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.42%66 799
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-0.73%32 467