WE ARE A WELL DIVERSIFIED AND SOLIDLY CAPITALISED INSURANCE GROUP WITH CONTINUOUS DIVIDEND PAYOUTS SINCE 1994

Represented in

30

markets

Around

29,000

employees serve roughly 28mn customers

Solvency Ratio

280%

as of 31 December 2022

2 STRATEGY

More than

50

insurance companies and pension funds

S&P Rating

A+

with stable outlook

Dividend per share for 2022:

€1.30

Continuous dividend payout since 1994

Insurance service revenue1

Special Markets

5.2%

Extended CEE

28.9%

34.2% Austria

11.6%

Poland

20.1%

Czech Republic

1 IFRS 17/9 preliminary, unaudited data as of 31 December 2022

VIG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

VIG - LEADING INSURANCE GROUP IN CEE

VIG as early mover with excellent market shares

Top 3

Austria

Albania Baltic states Bulgaria Czech Republic Hungary

Country

Market positions

Non-life

Life

Total

Austria

1

1

1

Czech Republic

1

1

1

Poland

4

5

4

Slovakia

2

1

1

Romania

1

2

1

Hungary

1

1

1

Bulgaria

3

2

1

Ukraine

2

6

2

Total Market Share

22.6%

31.7%

8.9%

27.1%

22.6%

19.4%

13.6%

11.5%

NO

SE

DK

DE

CZ

1

EE

2

LV

1

LT

1

BY

PL

SK

1

North Macedonia

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Ukraine

>Top 3

Bosnia & Herzegovina #4

Croatia #4

Kosovo #4

Moldova #5

Montenegro #6

Poland #4

Slovenia #10

UA

2

FR

LI

AT

1

HU

MD

Special

VIG operating in:

20

+

10

Core Markets

Special Markets

Source: local authorities; data FY 2022 (Ukraine Q3 2022)

SI

HR

IT

1RO

1

RS

BA 3

BG

MNE KOS

1

AL MK 2 1

Markets

GE

TR

3 STRATEGY

VIG

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

HIGHLIGHTS 2023 AND WHAT TO EXPECT FROM VIG IN 2024

Strong performance in an already challenging environment gives confidence for 2024

2023:

  • Group profit before taxes for the full-year 2023 on the upper end of the target range of € 700 - 750 million expected
  • Since July 2023, Hartwig Löger new CEO of the Group and Peter Höfinger new Deputy CEO
  • New dividend policy reflects the resilience of the business model. The minimum dividend has been set at the respective previous year's level. Dividend to increase continuously depending on the operating earnings situation
  • Closing of the acquisition of Aegon CEE businesses
  • VIG increased its stake in the Hungarian Business to 90% in Nov. 2023

2024:

  • Sustained positive operating performance
  • Continuation of the strategic initiatives of VIG 25
  • Maintaining our focus on organic growth incl. potential M&A activities within CEE
  • Merger of Polish Group companies to strengthen market position in Poland
  • Main risks are geopolitical issues, capital market volatility and extreme weather

4

STRATEGY

VIG

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

6

5

4

3

2

1

0 -1

TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE LONG-TERM GROWTH POTENTIAL IN CEE

Annual insurance spending as indicator for growth potential

Insurance density 2022 (premiums per capita, in €)

Insurance density in 2022 in

1,328

Austria: € 2,139

744

509

438

414

410

402

387

360

272

176

176

174

167

130

100

76

62

49

32

Slovenia

Republic

Slovakia

Lithuania

Estonia

Poland

Croatia

Hungary

Latvia

Bulgaria

Romania

Türkiye

Montenegro

Serbia

Herzegovina

Macedonia

Kosovo

Albania

Moldova

Ukraine

Czech

Bosnia-

North

GDP growth forecast (real change in % against previous year)

6.0

3.8

3.8

3.7

3.6

3.4

3.3

3.3

3.0

3.0

3.0

3.0

3.2

3.0

2.8

3.0

2.7

2.7

2.6

2.4

Slovenia

Republic

Slovakia

Lithuania

Estonia

Poland

Croatia

Hungary

Latvia

Bulgaria

Romania

Türkiye

Montenegro

Serbia

Herzegovina

Macedonia

Kosovo

2024

2025

2026

Czech

Bosnia-

North

Albania

Moldova

Ukraine

Source: VIG internal calculation (July 2023); wiiw Winter Forecast Update (January 2024)

5

VIG

STRATEGY

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

OUR SUCCESS IS FOUNDED ON A DIVERSIFIED AND RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL BASED ON PROVEN MANAGEMENT PRINCIPLES

Local entrepreneurship

Multi-brand policy

  • Knowledge of local needs and markets
  • Decentralised structures & efficient decision-making procedures
  • VIG Holding responsible for steering the Group
  • Utilisation of established local brands Local identification through market-specific brand(s)
  • "Vienna Insurance Group" underlines the Group's internationality and strength

Multi-channel distribution

11%

25%

Conservative investment and reinsurance policies

Various distribution channels

(incl partnership with Erste

Group)

Strongly customer-oriented

56%

8%

EUR 35.8bn

Focus on secure and sustainable investments

Spreading risk by means of diversification

distribution

Employed sales forces & tied agents Banks

Brokers & agents

Other

2022

Financial assets in balance sheet according to IFRS 17/9

6

STRATEGY

VIG

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

VIG 25 SECURES FURTHER DYNAMIC DEVELOPMENT

Initiatives and projects to optimise, enhance and expand VIG's business model

STRATEGIC TRENDS

DEVELOPMENTS

OBJECTIVES

VIG 25 STRATEGIC

DIRECTIONS & INITIATIVES

OPTIMISE

ENHANCE

EXPAND

CO³

COUNTRYCOMMUNICATION

PORTFOLIOSCOLLABORATION

COOPERATION

VIG PRINCIPLES

Optimise operational excellence by

  • simplification and automation of processes
  • exchange and implement best practices
  • further optimisation in underwriting and pricing

Enhance customer value and access including partnerships and platforms

  • increase visibility and attractiveness of products
  • moving towards a hybrid sales model

Expand value chain beyond insurance

  • focus on asset management
  • become more active in pension fund business

7 STRATEGY

VIG

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

GROUP-WIDE SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMME COMPLEMENTS VIG 25 STRATEGIC PROGRAMME

Further strengthening sustainability as an integral part of our business model

VIG's Strategic Objectives

Expanding the leading market position in the CEE region

Creating sustainable value

Sustainability objectives with respect to environment, society, customers and employees

STRATEGIC

PROGRAMME

SUSTAINABILITY

PROGRAMME

Key areas of VIG 25

Digital transformation

Further increasing the efficiency and productivity of the operating business thereby continuing and intensifying the associated digital transformation

Customer approach

Developing new ways to approach and retain customers in order to respond to changing consumer expectations and behaviours

Awareness of risk provision

Promoting consumer understanding of the importance of risk provisions

Sustainability

Further strengthening the concept of sustainability as an integral part and foundation of the business model

8

STRATEGY

VIG

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

VIG 25 SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMME

Sustainability in VIG means creating economic value today without doing so at the expense of tomorrow

Objectives

Social focus Environmental focus

Objectives

  • Promote risk literacy
  • Grow corporate volunteering

Focus on customer satisfaction

Close the protection gap

SUSTAINABILITY

ALONG OUR

BUSINESS MODEL

  • Reduce emissions of investment

portfolio to net zero by 2050

Reduce emissions of corporate and

retail underwriting portfolios to net

zero by 2050

Increase the share of sustainable products

  • Attractive employer with equal opportunities for all
  • Employee focus

Climate neutral operation of our offices by 2030, net zero by 2050

9

STRATEGY

VIG

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

VIG IN A NUTSHELL

Well diversified

Resilient

VIG 25 strategic

Sustainability

M&A based on

Strong

over countries

programme as

strong footprint

capitalisation

and lines of

business model

programme

integral part of

and selective

and continuous

business

the business

approach

dividend payer

model

  • Leading insurance Group in CEE
  • Operating in 30 markets
  • Providing insurance solutions for all lines of business to around 28 million customers
  • Local entrepreneurship
  • Multi-brandpolicy
  • Multi-channeldistribution
  • Conservative investment & reinsurance policies
  • Binding compliance and governance framework
  • Optimising, enhancing and expanding VIG's business model
  • Expanding the leading market position in the CEE region
  • Creating sustainable value
  • Cooperation, collaboration and communication are key
  • Six spheres of impact
  • Asset Management, Underwriting and Operations with environmental focus
  • Social focus in the areas of Employees, Customers and Society
  • Over 30 years of M&A experience in CEE
  • Taking advantage opportunities and growth potentials in the region
  • Most recent acquisition: Aegon CEE business in HU, PL, RO and Türkiye
  • A+ Rating with stable outlook (S&P)
  • Solvency Ratio in HY 2023: 282%
  • Book value per share: HY 2023: € 42.32
  • Continuous dividend distribution every year since 1994
  • Dividend yield 2022: 5.8%

10

STRATEGY

VIG

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

