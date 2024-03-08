Sustainability objectives with respect to environment, society, customers and employees

Expanding the leading market position in the CEE region

Key areas of VIG 25

Digital transformation

Further increasing the efficiency and productivity of the operating business thereby continuing and intensifying the associated digital transformation

Customer approach

Developing new ways to approach and retain customers in order to respond to changing consumer expectations and behaviours

Awareness of risk provision

Promoting consumer understanding of the importance of risk provisions

Sustainability

Further strengthening the concept of sustainability as an integral part and foundation of the business model