Agenda item 6:

Election of the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2025 as well as the auditor of the consolidated sustainability report for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes 106,095,023 votes. AGAINST-Votes 327,592 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Election of the auditor of the consolidated sustainability report for the financial year 2024.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,421,956

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,421,956

FOR-Votes 106,189,871 votes. AGAINST-Votes 232,085 votes. ABSTENTIONS 659 votes.

Agenda item 8a:

Election of KR Martina DOBRINGER to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes 100,148,158 votes. AGAINST-Votes 6,274,457 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 8b:

Election of Dr. Rudolf ERTL to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes 95,489,304 votes. AGAINST-Votes 10,933,311 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 8c:

Election of András KOZMA to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes 106,285,602 votes. AGAINST-Votes 137,013 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 8d:

Election of Ing. Vratislav KULHÁNEK to the Supervisory Board.