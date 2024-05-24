Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe on 24. Mai 2024
Agenda item 2:
Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit for the year as per the annual financial statements as of 31 December 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,515
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,515
FOR-Votes
106,407,015 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
15,500 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
100 votes.
Agenda item 3:
Resolution on the remuneration report 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,401,705
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.13 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,401,705
FOR-Votes
106,018,971 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
382,734 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
20,910 votes.
Agenda item 4:
Resolution on discharging the Managing Board members for the financial year 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,283,409
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.03 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,283,409
FOR-Votes
106,282,882 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
527 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
139,206 votes.
Agenda item 5:
Resolution on discharging the Supervisory Board members for the financial year 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,283,409
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.03 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,283,409
FOR-Votes
105,600,650 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
682,759 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
139,206 votes.
Agenda item 6:
Election of the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2025 as well as the auditor of the consolidated sustainability report for the financial year 2025.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
106,095,023 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
327,592 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 7:
Election of the auditor of the consolidated sustainability report for the financial year 2024.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,421,956
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,421,956
FOR-Votes
106,189,871 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
232,085 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
659 votes.
Agenda item 8a:
Election of KR Martina DOBRINGER to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
100,148,158 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
6,274,457 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8b:
Election of Dr. Rudolf ERTL to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
95,489,304 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
10,933,311 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8c:
Election of András KOZMA to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
106,285,602 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
137,013 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8d:
Election of Ing. Vratislav KULHÁNEK to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
106,227,679 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
194,936 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8e:
Election of Mag. Robert LASSHOFER to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
97,929,695 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
8,492,920 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8f:
Election of Dr. Hana MACHAČOVÁ to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
105,567,996 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
854,619 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8g:
Election of Ing. Peter MIHÓK to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
100,099,978 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
6,322,637 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8h:
Election of Dr. Martin SIMHANDL to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
106,224,201 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
198,414 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8i:
Election of Ing. Katarína SLEZÁKOVÁ to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615
FOR-Votes
106,304,930 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
117,685 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8j:
Election of Ágnes SVOÓB to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,604
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,604
FOR-Votes
106,367,023 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
55,581 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 8k:
Election of Mag. Dr. Gertrude TUMPEL-GUGERELL to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,599
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,422,599
FOR-Votes
100,249,235 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
6,173,364 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 9:
Resolution on the remuneration policy.
Number of shares voting valid: 106,400,739
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.13 %
Total number of valid votes: 106,400,739
FOR-Votes
94,960,797 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
11,439,942 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
21,860 votes.
