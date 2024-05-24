Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe on 24. Mai 2024

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit for the year as per the annual financial statements as of 31 December 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,515

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,515

FOR-Votes

106,407,015 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

15,500 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

100 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the remuneration report 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,401,705

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.13 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,401,705

FOR-Votes

106,018,971 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

382,734 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

20,910 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on discharging the Managing Board members for the financial year 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,283,409

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.03 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,283,409

FOR-Votes

106,282,882 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

527 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

139,206 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on discharging the Supervisory Board members for the financial year 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,283,409

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.03 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,283,409

FOR-Votes

105,600,650 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

682,759 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

139,206 votes.

Page 1 of 4

Agenda item 6:

Election of the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2025 as well as the auditor of the consolidated sustainability report for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes

106,095,023 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

327,592 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Election of the auditor of the consolidated sustainability report for the financial year 2024.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,421,956

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,421,956

FOR-Votes

106,189,871 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

232,085 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

659 votes.

Agenda item 8a:

Election of KR Martina DOBRINGER to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes

100,148,158 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

6,274,457 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8b:

Election of Dr. Rudolf ERTL to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes

95,489,304 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

10,933,311 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8c:

Election of András KOZMA to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes

106,285,602 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

137,013 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8d:

Election of Ing. Vratislav KULHÁNEK to the Supervisory Board.

Page 2 of 4

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes

106,227,679 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

194,936 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8e:

Election of Mag. Robert LASSHOFER to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes

97,929,695 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

8,492,920 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8f:

Election of Dr. Hana MACHAČOVÁ to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes

105,567,996 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

854,619 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8g:

Election of Ing. Peter MIHÓK to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes

100,099,978 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

6,322,637 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8h:

Election of Dr. Martin SIMHANDL to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

FOR-Votes

106,224,201 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

198,414 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8i:

Election of Ing. Katarína SLEZÁKOVÁ to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,615

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,615

Page 3 of 4

FOR-Votes

106,304,930 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

117,685 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8j:

Election of Ágnes SVOÓB to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,604

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,604

FOR-Votes

106,367,023 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

55,581 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 8k:

Election of Mag. Dr. Gertrude TUMPEL-GUGERELL to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,422,599

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.14 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,422,599

FOR-Votes

100,249,235 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

6,173,364 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 9:

Resolution on the remuneration policy.

Number of shares voting valid: 106,400,739

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 83.13 %

Total number of valid votes: 106,400,739

FOR-Votes

94,960,797 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

11,439,942 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

21,860 votes.

Page 4 of 4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 16:01:07 UTC.