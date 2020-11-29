Vienna Insurance : Aegon to sell Central and Eastern European business to Vienna Insurance

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon said on
Sunday it would sell its Central and Eastern European business
to Vienna Insurance Group for 830 million euros ($993
million) to raise cash to cope with the fallout from the
coronavirus crisis.
Aegon said it had agreed to sell its insurance, pension and
asset management business in Hungary, Poland, Romania and
Turkey. The deal is set to close in the second half of 2021.
"This transaction will simplify Aegon's footprint and
strengthen our balance sheet," Aegon Chief Executive Officer
Lard Friese said in a statement.
In October, Reuters reported that the Dutch insurer had put
its Eastern European business up for sale and was working with
JPMorgan on the process.
Aegon provides life and general insurance in Hungary, where
it began working in 1992 with the acquisition of former
state-owned insurer Állami Biztosító. It used the unit to make
more acquisitions in Central and Eastern Europe.
Aegon suffered a 30% drop in underlying pretax earnings in
the first half of 2020 due to higher mortality and lower
interest rates in the United States, where it owns the
Transamerica brand and where it does two thirds of its business.
($1 = 0.8360 euros)
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)