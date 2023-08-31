Vienna Insurance : Announcement according to §139 BörseG - Termination and redemption of subordinated notes 2013
Today at 04:04 am
Share
Home
Investor Relations
IR News
Announcement according to §139 BörseG - Termination and redemption of subordinated notes 2013
Announcement according to §139 BörseG - Termination and redemption of subordinated notes 2013
IR
31/08/2023
Capital Measures
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
Termination and redemption of subordinated notes 2013 (ISIN: AT0000A12GN0)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe decided to terminate the subordinated notes due 2043 (Notes 2013), ISIN AT0000A12GN0, in the remaining outstanding nominal amount of EUR 284.4 million with effect from 9 October 2023 and to redeem the notes at the redemption amount which equals 100% of the principal amount of the notes plus the interest accrued until the date of redemption.
All necessary approvals were granted by the financial market authority (FMA). Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belverede 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria will act as paying agent.
Legal notice/disclaimer:
This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments.
Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to sell the Notes in the United States. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
This communication does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the European Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
Share
IR Contact
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Head of Investor Relations +43 (0) 50 390 - 21920Send e-mailnina.higatzberger@vig.comIR Team
Downloads
230831 IR News Announcement According To §139 Börseg
pdf (86 KB)31/08/2023
Back to news overview
30/08/2023VIG in the first half of 2023: On track to achieve projected results for 2023 thanks to double-digit premium growth and significant increase in result before taxesNext Article
Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 08:03:06 UTC.
Vienna Insurance Group AG is a leading Austrian insurance company. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows:
- non-life insurance (59.8%): insurance for vehicles, fire, property, accidents, homes, marine-aviation-transportation, etc.;
- life insurance (33.5%);
- health insurance (6.7%).
Gross written premiums break down geographically as follows: Austria (38.6%), Czech Republic (16.6%), Poland (11.5%), Slovakia (7.8%), Baltic States (4.7%), Romania (4.7%), Hungary (2.8%) and other (13.3%).