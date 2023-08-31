NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Termination and redemption of subordinated notes 2013 (ISIN: AT0000A12GN0)

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe decided to terminate the subordinated notes due 2043 (Notes 2013), ISIN AT0000A12GN0, in the remaining outstanding nominal amount of EUR 284.4 million with effect from 9 October 2023 and to redeem the notes at the redemption amount which equals 100% of the principal amount of the notes plus the interest accrued until the date of redemption.

All necessary approvals were granted by the financial market authority (FMA). Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belverede 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria will act as paying agent.

