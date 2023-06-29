No. 09/2023

29 June 2023

Change in Management at Vienna Insurance Group as of July 2023

Elisabeth Stadler handing over to Hartwig Löger

As of 1 July 2023, Hartwig Löger will take over the Chairman's position of the Managing Board of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) from Elisabeth Stadler. Peter Höfinger will become Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board.

Elisabeth Stadler has been CEO of Vienna Insurance Group since January 2016. At the end of August 2022, she announced that she would not renew her mandate, which runs until 30 June 2023. Elisabeth Stadler will end her operational career after almost 40 years in the insurance industry, 20 years of them in Managing Board functions. She will continue to perform Supervisory Board functions within the Group.

Hartwig Löger will take over as CEO of Vienna Insurance Group on 1 July 2023. He started his career in the insurance industry in 1985 and joined the Group in 1997 as head of sales for Donau Versicherung, a position he held until 2002. He has been a member of the VIG Managing Board since January 2021 and Deputy CEO to Elisabeth Stadler since mid-September 2021.

Peter Höfinger, who has been working for the Group since 2003 and has been a member of the Vienna Insurance Group Managing Board since 2009, will become Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board as of 1 July 2023.

Peter Thirring, who also has a nearly 40-year career in the insurance industry, will retire and leave the VIG Managing Board at the end of June 2023 and will assume the role of Supervisory Board member of Vienna Insurance Group as of 1 July 2023. He was General Manager of Donau Versicherung from 2016 to 2018 and has been a member of the Vienna Insurance Group Managing Board since 2017.

The VIG Managing Board will comprise six instead of eight members from July 2023 onwards, consisting of Hartwig Löger as CEO, Peter Höfinger as Deputy CEO, Liane Hirner as CFRO (Chief Finance and Risk Officer), Gerhard Lahner as COO (Chief Operations Officer), Gábor Lehel as CIO (Chief Innovation Officer) and Harald Riener for Retail. All Managing Board mandates run until

30 June 2027.

Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) is the leading insurance group in the entire Central and Eastern European (CEE) region. More than 50 insurance companies and pension funds in 30 countries form a Group with a longstanding tradition, strong brands and close customer relations. Around 29,000 employees in the VIG take care of the day-to-day needs of around 28 million customers. VIG shares have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1994, on the Prague Stock Exchange since 2008 and on the Budapest Stock Exchange since 2022. The VIG Group has an A+ rating with stable outlook by the internationally recognised rating agency Standard & Poor's. VIG cooperates closely with the Erste Group, the largest retail bank in Central and Eastern Europe.

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe, Schottenring 30, 1010 Vienna, registered with the Commercial Court of Vienna under FN 75687 f, VAT No.: ATU 36837900