EQS Voting Rights Announcement: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Correction of the Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG dated 22/07/2024 with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.07.2024 / 15:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Correction of Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 dated 22.7.2024
Wien, 25.7.2024
Overview
- Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
- Issuer: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG WIENER VERSICHERUNG GRUPPE
- Reason for the notification: Other
- Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group
City: 1010 Wien
Country: Österreich
- Name of shareholder(s): Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group, Social & Culture GmbH - Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige, WIENER STÄDTISCHE Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group, DONAU Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.7.2024
- Total positions
% of voting rights
% of voting
through financial/other
Total
rights
instruments (7.B.1 +
Total of
numberof
attached to
7.B.2)
both in
voting rights
shares (7.A)
% (7.A +
of issuer
7.B)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
72,55 %
0,00 %
72,55 %
128 000 000
was crossed / reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
72,55 %
0,00 %
72,55 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
- Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133
2018)
2018)
2018)
BörseG
2018)
AT0000908504
81 663 001
11 203 801
63,80 %
8,75 %
SUBTOTAL A
92 866 802
72,55 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Number of voting
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
rights that may be
% of voting
instrument
Date
Period
acquired if the
rights
instrument is
exercised
SUBTOTAL
B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
Physical /
Number of
% of voting
instrument
Date
Period
Cash
voting
rights
Settlement
rights
SUBTOTAL
B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
- Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly
Shares
Financial/other
Total
controlled
held
instruments
of
by No.
directly
held directly(%)
both
(%)
(%)
1
Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger
63,80 %
0,00 %
63,80
Versicherungsverein -
%
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna
Insurance Group
2
Social & Culture GmbH - Wiener
1
8,67 %
0,00 %
8,67
Städtische Wechselseitige
%
3
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener
1
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00
Versicherung Gruppe
%
4
WIENER STÄDTISCHE Versicherung AG
3
0,08 %
0,00 %
0,08
Vienna Insurance Group
%
5
DONAU Versicherung AG Vienna
3
0,01 %
0,00 %
0,01
Insurance Group
%
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Correction of the notification dated July 22, 2024: Social & Culture GmbH - Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige has directly held the share of voting rights of the issuer stated in field 8 since the merger was entered in the commercial register on July 19, 2024.
Wien am 25.7.2024
25.07.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet:
www .group.vig
