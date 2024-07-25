Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Correction of the Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG dated 22/07/2024 with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.07.2024 / 15:52 CET/CEST

Correction of Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 dated 22.7.2024

Wien, 25.7.2024

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

Issuer: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG WIENER VERSICHERUNG GRUPPE Reason for the notification: Other Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group

City: 1010 Wien

Country: Österreich

Name of shareholder(s): Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group, Social & Culture GmbH - Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige, WIENER STÄDTISCHE Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group, DONAU Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.7.2024 Total positions

% of voting rights % of voting through financial/other Total rights instruments (7.B.1 + Total of numberof attached to 7.B.2) both in voting rights shares (7.A) % (7.A + of issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 72,55 % 0,00 % 72,55 % 128 000 000 was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 72,55 % 0,00 % 72,55 % Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 2018) 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000908504 81 663 001 11 203 801 63,80 % 8,75 % SUBTOTAL A 92 866 802 72,55 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Number of voting Type of Expiration Exercise rights that may be % of voting instrument Date Period acquired if the rights instrument is exercised

SUBTOTAL

B.1