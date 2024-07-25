Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Correction of the Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG dated 22/07/2024 with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.07.2024 / 15:52 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 dated 22.7.2024

Wien, 25.7.2024

Overview

  • Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

  1. Issuer: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG WIENER VERSICHERUNG GRUPPE
  2. Reason for the notification: Other
  3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group

City: 1010 Wien

Country: Österreich

  1. Name of shareholder(s): Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group, Social & Culture GmbH - Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige, WIENER STÄDTISCHE Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group, DONAU Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.7.2024
  3. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting

through financial/other

Total

rights

instruments (7.B.1 +

Total of

numberof

attached to

7.B.2)

both in

voting rights

shares (7.A)

% (7.A +

of issuer

7.B)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

72,55 %

0,00 %

72,55 %

128 000 000

was crossed / reached

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

72,55 %

0,00 %

72,55 %

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

  1. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133

2018)

2018)

2018)

BörseG

2018)

AT0000908504

81 663 001

11 203 801

63,80 %

8,75 %

SUBTOTAL A

92 866 802

72,55 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Number of voting

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

rights that may be

% of voting

instrument

Date

Period

acquired if the

rights

instrument is

exercised

SUBTOTAL

B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

Physical /

Number of

% of voting

instrument

Date

Period

Cash

voting

rights

Settlement

rights

SUBTOTAL

B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

  • Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.

Name

Directly

Shares

Financial/other

Total

controlled

held

instruments

of

by No.

directly

held directly(%)

both

(%)

(%)

1

Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger

63,80 %

0,00 %

63,80

Versicherungsverein -

%

Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna

Insurance Group

2

Social & Culture GmbH - Wiener

1

8,67 %

0,00 %

8,67

Städtische Wechselseitige

%

3

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener

1

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00

Versicherung Gruppe

%

4

WIENER STÄDTISCHE Versicherung AG

3

0,08 %

0,00 %

0,08

Vienna Insurance Group

%

5

DONAU Versicherung AG Vienna

3

0,01 %

0,00 %

0,01

Insurance Group

%

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Correction of the notification dated July 22, 2024: Social & Culture GmbH - Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige has directly held the share of voting rights of the issuer stated in field 8 since the merger was entered in the commercial register on July 19, 2024.

Wien am 25.7.2024

25.07.2024 CET/CEST

Language:

English

Company:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Schottenring 30

1010 Vienna

Austria

Internet:

www .group.vig

End of News

EQS News Service

