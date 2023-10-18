Vienna Insurance Group AG is a leading Austrian insurance company. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - non-life insurance (59.8%): insurance for vehicles, fire, property, accidents, homes, marine-aviation-transportation, etc.; - life insurance (33.5%); - health insurance (6.7%). Gross written premiums break down geographically as follows: Austria (38.6%), Czech Republic (16.6%), Poland (11.5%), Slovakia (7.8%), Baltic States (4.7%), Romania (4.7%), Hungary (2.8%) and other (13.3%).