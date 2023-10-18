Financial Calendar 2024*

Date*

Event

12

March 2024

Preliminary results for the financial year 2023

24

April 2024

Results, Annual Report and Sustainability Report

for the year 2023

14

May 2024

Record date Annual General Meeting

24

May 2024

Annual General Meeting

27

May 2024

Ex-dividend day

28

May 2024

Record date dividend

29

May 2024

Dividend payment day

29

May 2024

Update first quarter 2024

28

August 2024

Results for the first half-year 2024

26

November 2024

Update first three quarters 2024

* All dates according to preliminary planning

