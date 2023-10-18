Financial Calendar 2024*
Date*
Event
12
March 2024
Preliminary results for the financial year 2023
24
April 2024
Results, Annual Report and Sustainability Report
for the year 2023
14
May 2024
Record date Annual General Meeting
24
May 2024
Annual General Meeting
27
May 2024
Ex-dividend day
28
May 2024
Record date dividend
29
May 2024
Dividend payment day
29
May 2024
Update first quarter 2024
28
August 2024
Results for the first half-year 2024
26
November 2024
Update first three quarters 2024
* All dates according to preliminary planning
