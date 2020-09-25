Log in
Vienna Insurance : Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 of Vienna Insurance Group

09/25/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Dividend of EUR 1.15 per share approved, Ms Katarina Slezáková elected to the Supervisory Board

The 29th Annual General Meeting of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe was held virtually on 25 September 2020. It was streamed online entirely in German, English and Czech, starting at 11.00 am (CET).

Dividend approved
The Annual General Meeting approved the dividend proposal of the Vienna Insurance Group Managing Board and Supervisory Board of EUR 1.15 per share. This corresponds to a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% of the profit after taxes and non-controlling interests. The dividend yield is 4.5%.

The ex-dividend day is 28 September 2020, the record date is 29 September 2020 and the dividend payment date is 30 September 2020.

During the Annual General Meeting CEO Elisabeth Stadler presented a review of the successful financial year 2019, in which the VIG Group achieved a premium volume of more than EUR 10 billion for the first time and more than half a billion in profit before taxes. A video of the presentation is available on the Vienna Insurance Group website at vig.com/annual-general-meeting. The Managing Board answered questions from the shareholders afterwards.

Katarina Slezáková elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board
Maria Kubitschek has resigned her Supervisory Board mandate with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting. Katarina Slezáková was newly elected to the Vienna Insurance Group Supervisory Board effective at that same point in time. The 44-year-old Slovakian graduated from the Faculty of Business Management at the University of Economics in Bratislava and has many years of experience in marketing and communications for technology and industrial companies (e.g. Siemens IT Solutions and Services Slovakia, Siemens s.r.o. Slovakia, Siemens AG Austria, Medirex a.s.). Katarina Slezáková is currently the Head of Marketing for CzechToll and SkyToll, two companies in the Czech Republic and Slovakia that are leaders in the field of intelligent transport information systems. She is mandated for Vienna Insurance Group until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The percentage of women in the VIG Supervisory Board remains at 40%.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were passed by a substantial majority. Further information is available online at vig.com/annual-general-meeting.

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 14:39:04 UTC
