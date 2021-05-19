Log in
    VIG   AT0000908504

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIG)
Vienna Insurance : 1. Quarter 2021

05/19/2021 | 02:18am EDT
3M 2021 RESULTS PRESENTATION

Vienna, 19 May 2021

3M 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Presenting team and topics

Participants

Topics

Liane Hirner, CFRO

Highlights

p. 3

Peter Höfinger

Financials & Investments

p. 4

Solvency data YE 2020

p. 13

Appendix 1: Segments

p. 19

Appendix 2: Financials

p. 32

Please note: Rounding differences may occur when rounded amounts or percentages are added up.

2

VIG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

HIGHLIGHTS 3M 2021

Strong profit growth in the first quarter

Gross written premium

Profit before taxes

Combined Ratio

€ 3,106.8mn

€ 128.0mn

95.2%

GWP down by 0.4% (-€11.4mn)

PBT up by 5.0% (+€6.1mn)

Rather stable development (+0.1ppt)

Strongest GWP growth by segment in

PBT development mainly driven by less

Claims ratio up to 62.4% (62.2%)

Central Functions (+€43mn), Romania

expenses for insurance claims and benefits

(+€20mn), Czech Republic (+€14mn) and

and improved financial result

Cost ratio down to 32.8% (32.9%)

Poland (+€12mn)

Net profit up by 15.3% to €99.0mn

CoR improvements among others in

Sharp decline in single premium life

Austria and the Czech Republic as well

business by €75mn (-25.3%)

Earnings per share of €3.09 (+15.3%)

as in Slovakia and the Remaining CEE

segment

  • Other property business increasing by €79mn (+5.0%)

3 HIGHLIGHTS

VIG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIALS & INVESTMENTS

SOLVENCY DATA YE 2020

APPENDIX 1: SEGMENTS

APPENDIX 2: FINANCIALS

4

VIG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

STRONG PROFIT PERFORMANCE

3M 2021 Income statement

€mn

3M 2021

3M 2020

+/- %

Gross premiums written

3,106.8

3,118.2

-0.4

Net earned premiums

2,416.3

2,488.3

-2.9

Financial result*

173.5

140.8

23.2

Other income

58.4

86.2

-32.2

Total Income

2,648.3

2,715.2

-2.5

Expenses for claims/benefits

-1,822.6

-1,883.6

-3.2

Acquisition and administrative expenses

-627.6

-609.0

3.1

Other expenses

-70.1

-100.7

-30.4

Total Expenses

-2,520.3

-2,593.3

-2.8

Result before taxes

128.0

121.9

5.0

Tax expenses/income

-27.9

-33.1

-15.7

Result of the period

100.1

88.8

12.7

Non-controlling interests

-1.1

-2.9

-63.5

Net profit after non-controlling interests

99.0

85.9

15.3

Claims Ratio

62.4%

62.2%

0.1%p

Cost Ratio

32.8%

32.9%

0.0%p

Combined Ratio

95.2%

95.1%

0.1%p

* Thereof result from shares in at equity consolidated companies: -€2.3mn (3M 2020: €4.9mn)

5 FINANCIALS & INVESTMENTS

  • Premium decline mainly driven by single premium life insurance (-€75.0mn) and regular premium life insurance (-€5.4mn); adjusted for FX effects premium growth of 1.6%
  • Improved financial result (incl. at equity consolidated companies) by €32.7mn mainly due to less depreciation of investments
  • Decrease of other income and other expenses impacted by FX and the decline in bad debt allowances in the Czech Republic, Romania and Bulgaria
  • Result before taxes increased by 5.0% supported by less expenses for claims/benefits and better financial result
  • Tax ratio of 21.8% (3M 2020: 27.2%)

VIG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
