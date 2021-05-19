Vienna Insurance : 1. Quarter 2021

Premium decline mainly driven by single premium life insurance (-€75.0mn) and regular premium life insurance (-€5.4mn); adjusted for FX effects premium growth of 1.6%

Improved financial result (incl. at equity consolidated companies) by €32.7mn mainly due to less depreciation of investments

Decrease of other income and other expenses impacted by FX and the decline in bad debt allowances in the Czech Republic, Romania and Bulgaria

Result before taxes increased by 5.0% supported by less expenses for claims/benefits and better financial result