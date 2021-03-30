Log in
Vienna Insurance : continues to invest in the insurtech scene

03/30/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Investment company VENPACE GmbH & Co. KG formed in Cologne

Vienna Insurance Group has formed the insurtech fonds VENPACE together with three other investors. The goal is to search for, financially support and make use of young international technology companies. The focus is on insurtechs.

Vienna Insurance Group holds a 25% interest in the new investment company and is thus taking the next step in its extensive digital transformation activities. In addition to Vienna Insurance Group, the other investors and founders of VENPACE are IDEAL Insurance Group, Provinzial Rheinland Versicherung AG and PrismaLife AG. 'We want to take advantage of the growing insurtech scene and its innovative ideas to further expand our range of digital products and services. We are intentionally investing in the early stage of future-oriented start-ups, in order to generate medium-term returns while spreading the risk over multiple investors,' explains CEO Elisabeth Stadler.

The goal of the new company is to search for international start-ups operating in specified areas. VENPACE might also be used for corporate venturing aimed at realising ideas with start-ups founded specifically for this purpose. The initial focus will be on life insurance and digital points of contact with customers. Other criteria for the search include sales and marketing, new business models for mobility and living, and innovative insurance models. 'Start-ups pursue innovative ideas and are highly opportunity-oriented. Large companies operate based on functioning business models that often weigh possible opportunities against potential risks. We therefore see cooperations with start-ups as profitable investments and partnerships,' stresses Elisabeth Stadler.

The new investment company will build up and manage equity investments in technology companies over a period of ten years. The minimum investment of the four shareholders is one million euros over the next five years. In addition, investors can invest directly in companies of interest to them through VENPACE and thus efficiently leverage the start-up expertise and capacities of the investment company. For more information about VENPACE, please visit www.venpace.com.

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 9 376 M 11 002 M 11 002 M
Net income 2020 269 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2020 52,0 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 4,49%
Capitalization 2 886 M 3 396 M 3 387 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vienna Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,84 €
Last Close Price 22,55 €
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Executive Officer
Liane Hirner Chief Financial Officer
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Öhle Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Dobringer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG8.41%3 589
ALLIANZ SE6.93%104 904
CHUBB LIMITED3.81%78 429
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG7.66%62 801
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.2.76%60 403
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED6.30%21 252
