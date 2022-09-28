Advanced search
    VJC   VN000000VJC7

VIETJET AVIATION

(VJC)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-26
110500.00 VND   +0.36%
09/12VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Company announced that it expects to receive VND 4698 billion in funding
CI
09/08Vietjet Aviation : Welcoming the golden Mid-Autumn Festival with Vietjet's hundred thousand promotional tickets on September 9
PU
08/17Vietjet Aviation : Announcement on connecting services at Taiwan Taoyuan international airport
PU
Notification about restoring operation at the airports after the Storm No.4 (Noru) – Updated at 16:00 September 28

09/28/2022 | 07:16am EDT
After the Storm No.4 (Noru) entered the land and weakended into a tropical storm, all 10 airports including Chu Lai, Da Nang, Phu Bai (Hue), Phu Cat (Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh), Pleiku (Gia Lai), Vinh (Nghe An), Dong Hoi (Quang Binh), Tuy Hoa (Phu Yen) and Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak) ones have been reopened.

Vietjet's flights from and to the airports in the storm affected areas have now been restored to operation. Vietjet is also increasing flights, ready to increase the aircraft to meet the travel, trade demands of people and tourists.

In the period after the storm No.4 weakened into a tropical storm, the weather in some areas remained complicated and could affect the flights. Passengers can actively track information about their flights and the flight schedules at "My Booking" tab on website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app.

The situation of adjusting the flight schedules due to the impacts of the storm is typical of the aviation industry in order to ensure the passenger's safety. The airline apologizes and hopes passengers understand for this force majeure situation.

Disclaimer

VietJet Aviation JSC published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41 526 B 1 749 M 1 749 M
Net income 2022 1 282 B 54,0 M 54,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59 848 B 2 521 M 2 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 759
Free-Float 51,2%
Managers and Directors
Phuong Thao Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & General Director
Yen Phuong Ngoc Ho Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Director
Ha Thanh Nguyen Chairman
Hung Thanh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Cuong Viet Chu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETJET AVIATION-13.87%2 521
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.61%23 175
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.60%18 959
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-27.07%18 190
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.85%14 723
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.85%11 827