Notification about restoring operation at the airports after the Storm No.4 (Noru) – Updated at 16:00 September 28

After the Storm No.4 (Noru) entered the land and weakended into a tropical storm, all 10 airports including Chu Lai, Da Nang, Phu Bai (Hue), Phu Cat (Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh), Pleiku (Gia Lai), Vinh (Nghe An), Dong Hoi (Quang Binh), Tuy Hoa (Phu Yen) and Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak) ones have been reopened.

Vietjet's flights from and to the airports in the storm affected areas have now been restored to operation. Vietjet is also increasing flights, ready to increase the aircraft to meet the travel, trade demands of people and tourists.

In the period after the storm No.4 weakened into a tropical storm, the weather in some areas remained complicated and could affect the flights. Passengers can actively track information about their flights and the flight schedules at "My Booking" tab on website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app.

The situation of adjusting the flight schedules due to the impacts of the storm is typical of the aviation industry in order to ensure the passenger's safety. The airline apologizes and hopes passengers understand for this force majeure situation.