    VJC   VN000000VJC7

VIETJET AVIATION

(VJC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
123400.00 VND   -0.80%
04:14aVIETJET AVIATION : Announcement on connecting services at Taiwan Taoyuan international airport
PU
08/01VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/01VJC : Giải trình biến động KQKD quý 2/2022 so với cùng kỳ năm trước
PU
VietJet Aviation : Announcement on connecting services at Taiwan Taoyuan international airport

08/17/2022 | 04:14am EDT
On 10 August 2022, Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) released an official announcement that starting 00:00 on 08 August 2022, the Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center has cancelled the restrictions on Transit Services at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, with the cooperation from all airlines to announce to all passengers. Currently, Vietjet Air and Thai Vietjet does not provide connecting flight services at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Disclaimer

VietJet Aviation JSC published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35 633 B 1 522 M 1 522 M
Net income 2022 1 794 B 76,6 M 76,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66 835 B 2 855 M 2 855 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 759
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart VIETJET AVIATION
Duration : Period :
VietJet Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETJET AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 123 400,00 VND
Average target price 118 500,00 VND
Spread / Average Target -3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phuong Thao Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & General Director
Yen Phuong Ngoc Ho Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Director
Ha Thanh Nguyen Chairman
Hung Thanh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Cuong Viet Chu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETJET AVIATION-3.82%2 855
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.02%25 241
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.57%22 339
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.81%18 170
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.70%15 212
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.99%14 213