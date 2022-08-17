VietJet Aviation : Announcement on connecting services at Taiwan Taoyuan international airport

On 10 August 2022, Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) released an official announcement that starting 00:00 on 08 August 2022, the Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center has cancelled the restrictions on Transit Services at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, with the cooperation from all airlines to announce to all passengers. Currently, Vietjet Air and Thai Vietjet does not provide connecting flight services at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.