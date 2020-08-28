Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  >  VietJet Aviation    VJC   VN000000VJC7

VIETJET AVIATION

(VJC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VietJet Aviation : Vietnam's Vietjet Air to raise $112 million via bond issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:17am EDT
A VietJet aircraft is seen at Noi Bai International airport in Hanoi

Vietnam's budget carrier Vietjet Air is seeking to raise 2.6 trillion dong ($112.19 million) through issue of domestic bonds this year, the airline said on Friday.

"We have submitted the sale plan of 600 billion dong ($25.89 million) worth of bonds for approval and are planning to raise another 2 trillion dong from bond sale later this year," a Vietjet's spokeswoman said.

The first issue would have a maturity of two years and would "help Vietjet channel capital amid the pandemic that is threatening the airline's profit," the spokeswoman said.

The coupon has yet to be disclosed.

Vietjet recorded net loss of $3.18 million in the first half of this year, down 96% against the same period a year earlier, at a time when airlines were suffering badly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic tourism picked up in Vietnam during a spell of more than three months without domestic COVID-19 transmission, but the virus resurfaced late last month, with total cases since more than doubling to 1,036, with 30 deaths.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VIETJET AVIATION
05:17aVIETJET AVIATION : Vietnam's Vietjet Air to raise $112 million via bond issue
RE
07/20Southeast Asia budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers, lessors
RE
07/13Vietnam says agrees to resume commercial flights to China
RE
06/30VIETJET AVIATION : participates in a cooperation to promote Nghe An tourism
AQ
06/15Pilots suspended after VietJet plane skids off runway
RE
06/15Qantas budget arm Jetstar plans to exit Jetstar Pacific JV in Vietnam
RE
05/08Vietnam seeks to resume international flights from June 1 - VnExpress
RE
04/16Vietjet agrees loan repayment delays with lenders
RE
04/15Vietnamese airlines to resume flights after virus lockdown eases
RE
03/18Governments scramble to prop up airlines as virus forces more flight, job cut..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31 397 B 1 350 M 1 350 M
Net income 2020 83 000 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 651x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52 174 B 2 247 M 2 243 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 456
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart VIETJET AVIATION
Duration : Period :
VietJet Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETJET AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 87 265,00 VND
Last Close Price 99 600,00 VND
Spread / Highest target -9,74%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phuong Thao Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & General Director
Ha Thanh Nguyen Chairman
Yen Phuong Ngoc Ho Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Director
Hung Thanh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Cuong Viet Chu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETJET AVIATION-31.87%2 247
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.30%19 122
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.41%15 943
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.73%13 422
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-23.47%11 341
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-15.32%10 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group