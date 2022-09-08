Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. VietJet Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VJC   VN000000VJC7

VIETJET AVIATION

(VJC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
113900.00 VND   -4.85%
03:30aVIETJET AVIATION : Welcoming the golden Mid-Autumn Festival with Vietjet's hundred thousand promotional tickets on September 9
PU
08/17VIETJET AVIATION : Announcement on connecting services at Taiwan Taoyuan international airport
PU
08/01VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VietJet Aviation : Welcoming the golden Mid-Autumn Festival with Vietjet's hundred thousand promotional tickets on September 9

09/08/2022 | 03:30am EDT
(Vietjet, Ho Chi Minh City, September 07, 2022) - Enjoy the Mid-Autumn festival and the golden day of promotion with Vietjet to get the opportunities to fly across Vietnam and internationally with attractive discounts up to 99%.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 09, 2022 (GMT+7), Vietjet opens sales 100.000 tickets off 99% on all domestic and international routes. Accordingly, customers when booking Eco tickets at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app can immediately apply the promotion code VIETJET99 to receive up to 99% discount on fares (*).

Celebrating a happy Mid-Autumn Festival - an opportunity to gather with family and friends and hunting for promotional tickets together on all routes covering Vietnam and international destinations famous for their culture, cuisine and captivating scenery in India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia (Bali), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia... with flexible flights time from September 19, 2022 to March 26, 2023 (**). In addition, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking tickets and paying via Vietjet SkyClub or can be registered online to the "Fly now - Pay later" program within only 3 minutes for all domestic routes and soon for international routes.

Vietjet is ready to welcome all passengers come with the best travel, visit, and business experiences with its flight network covering the region, many flights per day, convenient schedules and hundreds of thousands of discounted tickets to fly with the modern fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals, health care products and services, travel insurances, new accommodation facilities, new utilities and many unique cultural and artistic performances at the altitude of 10,000 meters…

The number of promotional tickets are limited, let's quickly plan for emotional journeys and do not miss Vietjet's promotion to enjoy important moments, memorable journeys with family and friends right now.

(*) Excluding taxes and fees

(**) Excluding Tet and national holidays

Disclaimer

VietJet Aviation JSC published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 07:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35 633 B 1 511 M 1 511 M
Net income 2022 1 794 B 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61 690 B 2 616 M 2 616 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 759
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart VIETJET AVIATION
Duration : Period :
VietJet Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETJET AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 113 900,00 VND
Average target price 118 500,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phuong Thao Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & General Director
Yen Phuong Ngoc Ho Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Director
Ha Thanh Nguyen Chairman
Hung Thanh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Cuong Viet Chu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETJET AVIATION-11.22%2 616
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.61%24 392
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-17.53%19 907
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.21%18 200
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.42%14 156
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.03%14 061