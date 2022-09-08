VietJet Aviation : Welcoming the golden Mid-Autumn Festival with Vietjet's hundred thousand promotional tickets on September 9

(Vietjet, Ho Chi Minh City, September 07, 2022) - Enjoy the Mid-Autumn festival and the golden day of promotion with Vietjet to get the opportunities to fly across Vietnam and internationally with attractive discounts up to 99%.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 09, 2022 (GMT+7), Vietjet opens sales 100.000 tickets off 99% on all domestic and international routes. Accordingly, customers when booking Eco tickets at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app can immediately apply the promotion code VIETJET99 to receive up to 99% discount on fares (*).

Celebrating a happy Mid-Autumn Festival - an opportunity to gather with family and friends and hunting for promotional tickets together on all routes covering Vietnam and international destinations famous for their culture, cuisine and captivating scenery in India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia (Bali), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia... with flexible flights time from September 19, 2022 to March 26, 2023 (**). In addition, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking tickets and paying via Vietjet SkyClub or can be registered online to the "Fly now - Pay later" program within only 3 minutes for all domestic routes and soon for international routes.

Vietjet is ready to welcome all passengers come with the best travel, visit, and business experiences with its flight network covering the region, many flights per day, convenient schedules and hundreds of thousands of discounted tickets to fly with the modern fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals, health care products and services, travel insurances, new accommodation facilities, new utilities and many unique cultural and artistic performances at the altitude of 10,000 meters…

The number of promotional tickets are limited, let's quickly plan for emotional journeys and do not miss Vietjet's promotion to enjoy important moments, memorable journeys with family and friends right now.

(*) Excluding taxes and fees

(**) Excluding Tet and national holidays