Vietnam Airlines

VIETNAM AIRLINES

(HVN)
News 
Vietnam Airlines : set to inject up to $293 million in Airlines

11/10/2020 | 04:35am EST
A health worker sprays disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines airplane to protect from the recent coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) is ready to inject more money into Vietnam Airlines to help the flag carrier weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, SCIC's deputy chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

"The investment is pending a government decision," Dinh Viet Tung said by telephone, declining to give further details.

State broadcaster VTV cited Tung as saying that SCIC could invest up to 6.8 trillion dong ($293.44 million) to buy new shares. Vietnam Airlines is 86% owned by the government via the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises.

Vietnam Airlines last month reported a net loss of $453 million in the first nine months of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 23,173 dong)

(This story corrects third paragraph to the government holds a controlling stake in Vietnam Airlines via the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, not through SCIC)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)

Financials
Sales 2020 42 295 B 1 819 M 1 819 M
Net income 2020 -10 190 000 M -438 M -438 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36 876 B 1 589 M 1 586 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 21 166
Free-Float 3,93%
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19 000,00 VND
Last Close Price 26 000,00 VND
Spread / Highest target -25,4%
Spread / Average Target -26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thanh Tri Duong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Minh Ngoc Pham Chairman
Hien Thanh Tran Chief Accountant & Head-Finance Division
Minh Xuan Nguyen Director
Hung Manh Ta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM AIRLINES-22.96%1 589
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-18.69%23 617
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-53.97%5 829
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-22.67%3 313
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-12.00%2 221
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD63.05%1 875
