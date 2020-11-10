Vietnam Airlines : set to inject up to $293 million in Airlines

"The investment is pending a government decision," Dinh Viet Tung said by telephone, declining to give further details.

State broadcaster VTV cited Tung as saying that SCIC could invest up to 6.8 trillion dong ($293.44 million) to buy new shares. Vietnam Airlines is 86% owned by the government via the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises.

Vietnam Airlines last month reported a net loss of $453 million in the first nine months of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 23,173 dong)

(This story corrects third paragraph to the government holds a controlling stake in Vietnam Airlines via the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, not through SCIC)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)