Vietnam asks for foreign support in procuring COVID-19 vaccines

HANOI, April 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam asked diplomats of
several countries for help to access alternative sources for
COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, as it seeks to secure the 150
million doses of vaccine needed to cover its adult population.
Vietnam has received about 930,000 doses of AstraZeneca's
vaccine so far and wants to diversify its procurement
from more sources, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
, Moderna, China's Sinovac and Russia's
vaccine, Sputnik V.
Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long met ambassadors on Friday
and asked Japan's embassy for help with technology transfer for
vaccine production and testing in Vietnam, the ministry said in
a statement.
Long also asked the U.S. ambassador for help with
accelerating domestic inoculations and getting access to
vaccines from U.S. drugmakers. He told EU representatives he
hoped European pharmaceutical firms would consider more
investment in Vietnam.
Long on Wednesday met with Chinese, Indian and Russian
diplomats to discuss vaccines.
Vietnam has been praised for its record in containing its
coronavirus outbreaks through mass testing and tracing and
strict quarantining, which has kept its cases to just 2,617,
with 35 deaths.
It aims to immunize 70% of its population and has so far
inoculated 51,200 people. The request for help come as some
countries express concern about vaccine shortages.
Four Vietnamese companies are engaged in vaccine research
and production and two are at the human trial stage.
Its first home-grown vaccine called Nanocovax is expected to
be put into use in 2022.
With vaccinations underway in many parts of the world, flag
carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Vietjet Air
have resumed some outbound flights.
However, inbound flights remain suspended other than those
carrying foreigners with special permission, or returning
Vietnamese nationals.
A proposal by aviation authorities to allow vaccinated
foreigners into the country from September without quarantine is
pending government approval.
