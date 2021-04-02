Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  >  Vietnam Airlines JSC    HVN   VN000000HVN8

VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC

(HVN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vietnam asks for foreign support in procuring COVID-19 vaccines

04/02/2021 | 03:58am EDT
HANOI, April 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam asked diplomats of several countries for help to access alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, as it seeks to secure the 150 million doses of vaccine needed to cover its adult population.

Vietnam has received about 930,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine so far and wants to diversify its procurement from more sources, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson , Moderna, China's Sinovac and Russia's vaccine, Sputnik V.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long met ambassadors on Friday and asked Japan's embassy for help with technology transfer for vaccine production and testing in Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement.

Long also asked the U.S. ambassador for help with accelerating domestic inoculations and getting access to vaccines from U.S. drugmakers. He told EU representatives he hoped European pharmaceutical firms would consider more investment in Vietnam.

Long on Wednesday met with Chinese, Indian and Russian diplomats to discuss vaccines.

Vietnam has been praised for its record in containing its coronavirus outbreaks through mass testing and tracing and strict quarantining, which has kept its cases to just 2,617, with 35 deaths.

It aims to immunize 70% of its population and has so far inoculated 51,200 people. The request for help come as some countries express concern about vaccine shortages.

Four Vietnamese companies are engaged in vaccine research and production and two are at the human trial stage.

Its first home-grown vaccine called Nanocovax is expected to be put into use in 2022.

With vaccinations underway in many parts of the world, flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Vietjet Air have resumed some outbound flights.

However, inbound flights remain suspended other than those carrying foreigners with special permission, or returning Vietnamese nationals.

A proposal by aviation authorities to allow vaccinated foreigners into the country from September without quarantine is pending government approval. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC End-of-day quote.
MODERNA, INC. 1.22% 132.55 Delayed Quote.26.88%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VIETJET AVIATION JOINT STOCK COMPANY 2.16% 132500 End-of-day quote.6.00%
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC 3.52% 33800 End-of-day quote.19.43%
Financials
Sales 2020 43 981 B 1 935 M 1 935 M
Net income 2020 -14 564 000 M -641 M -641 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47 938 B 2 078 M 2 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 21 166
Free-Float 3,93%
Chart VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Airlines JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23 650,00 VND
Last Close Price 33 800,00 VND
Spread / Highest target -15,1%
Spread / Average Target -30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thanh Tri Duong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hien Thanh Tran Chief Accountant & Head-Finance Division
Minh Ngoc Pham Chairman
Minh Xuan Nguyen Director
Hung Manh Ta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC19.43%2 078
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.31.52%36 569
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.51.30%15 429
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD32.45%4 501
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY28.97%3 999
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD29.33%2 481
