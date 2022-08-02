Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Vietnam
  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNM   VN000000VNM8

VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(VNM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
73500.00 VND   +0.96%
Summary 
Summary

VNM: Thông báo thay đổi nhân sự (bổ sung thông tin theo mẫu)

08/02/2022 | 05:00am EDT
VNM: Thông báo thay đổi nhân sự (bổ sung thông tin theo mẫu)
02/08/2022 3:35:00 CH

Công ty Cổ phần Sữa Việt Nam thông báo thay đổi nhân sự (bổ sung thông tin theo mẫu) như sau:

Các tập tin đính kèm

Disclaimer

Viet Nam Dairy Products JSC published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63 939 B 2 737 M 2 737 M
Net income 2022 9 796 B 419 M 419 M
Net cash 2022 16 877 B 722 M 722 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 153 612 B 6 576 M 6 576 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 906
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 73 500,00 VND
Average target price 85 190,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lien Kieu Mai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bang Tam Thi Le Chairman
Khanh Quoc Nguyen Chief Research & Development Officer
Thanh Truc Quang Le Co-Secretary & Director-Foreign Branch
Huong Thi Bui Chief HR & Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-14.93%6 576
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.56%33 887
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-17.65%18 136
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.89%9 580
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-34.03%7 749
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD0.07%7 075