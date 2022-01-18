Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION

(CAV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI COMPANY WAS RECOGNITION "TYPICAL HCM CITY ENTERPRISE IN 2020" BY THE HCMC ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATION SELECTED (18/01/2022)

01/18/2022 | 02:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The ceremony honoring enterprises with the title "Typical HCMC Enterprises 2020" was held on the occasion of celebrating the Vietnamese business day (October 13, 2020) with the participation of more than 800 delegates. representatives of central leaders, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, departments, branches of the city, domestic and foreign business associations, businesses in the city, ..

This is a title recognized and certified by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and is held every two years to honor and promptly reward businesses and entrepreneurs with outstanding achievements in production. do business, well comply with legal regulations, contribute to the budget, contribute to the economic, cultural and social development, build a city with good quality of life, civilization, modernity, gratitude . Constantly improving competitiveness, successfully integrating into the international economy. Enterprises and Entrepreneurs participating in the selection must ensure the general criteria: Revenue, profit, budget contribution (in 2018 and 2019); Well implementing tax and labor obligations; Well implementing the legal policy: food safety, environment, fire prevention and fighting ... and good implementation of social responsibility .

.After the process of verification and review, the voting committee decided to award the award "Typical HCMC Enterprise 2020" to the collective of Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI).

Ms. Duong Lieu Mai Khanh, CFO cum Chief Accountant of CADIVI company received the title at the event

This is a great encouragement and encouragement for CADIVI's collective to continue its creative efforts in labor, invest in innovation to better meet the needs of customers and develop more sustainably.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 10 579 B 465 M 465 M
Net income 2020 393 B 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 179 B 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 7,25%
Capitalization 3 421 B 150 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 195
Free-Float 3,31%
Chart VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Dang Phuoc Tran Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION-0.17%150
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.1.24%10 072
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.21%7 708
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-8.19%5 088
NEXANS2.80%4 402
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-3.01%3 405