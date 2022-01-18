Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI COMPANY WAS RECOGNITION "TYPICAL HCM CITY ENTERPRISE IN 2020" BY THE HCMC ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATION SELECTED (18/01/2022)

This is a title recognized and certified by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and is held every two years to honor and promptly reward businesses and entrepreneurs with outstanding achievements in production. do business, well comply with legal regulations, contribute to the budget, contribute to the economic, cultural and social development, build a city with good quality of life, civilization, modernity, gratitude . Constantly improving competitiveness, successfully integrating into the international economy. Enterprises and Entrepreneurs participating in the selection must ensure the general criteria: Revenue, profit, budget contribution (in 2018 and 2019); Well implementing tax and labor obligations; Well implementing the legal policy: food safety, environment, fire prevention and fighting ... and good implementation of social responsibility .

.After the process of verification and review, the voting committee decided to award the award "Typical HCMC Enterprise 2020" to the collective of Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI).

Ms. Duong Lieu Mai Khanh, CFO cum Chief Accountant of CADIVI company received the title at the event

This is a great encouragement and encouragement for CADIVI's collective to continue its creative efforts in labor, invest in innovation to better meet the needs of customers and develop more sustainably.