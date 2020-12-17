Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI Company participates in the Vietnam Industrial Machinery and Equipment QT Exhibition 2020 (17/12/2020)

International Exhibition VSIF & VIMAF 2020 with a scale of 250 booths of Vietnamese enterprises and foreign enterprises in Vietnam, showcasing details of industrial and supporting industries components.

The event is organized to enhance trade promotion, promote the link between the city's supporting industry enterprises and foreign businesses; create conditions for enterprises to have opportunities to cooperate and co-develop with foreign partners to expand markets, seek investment opportunities in industry and supporting industries.

.

CADIVI booth is pleased to welcome Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu - Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Mr. Nguyen Phuong Dong - Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Mr. Le Huynh Minh Tu - Deputy Director of Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City to visit

Coming to the exhibition this year, in addition to the exhibition and introduction to visitors new products such as InfoCore ™ aluminum composite core ACCC® superheater cable, H1Z2Z2-K / ATR solar cable against termite rodents certified TUV, fire retardant cable, fireproof, low smoke, no toxic gas ... CADIVI company also launched exhibition booth with new design, highlighting products and brands, creating Deep impression on visitors.

The exhibition will be held from December 17-19, 2020. We sincerely invite you to visit CADIVI booth in area A1, booth B12-B14.