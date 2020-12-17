Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  >  Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION

(CAV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI Company participates in the Vietnam Industrial Machinery and Equipment QT Exhibition 2020 (17/12/2020)

12/17/2020 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
On the morning of December 17, 2020, at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, QT exhibitions of industrial machinery and equipment in Vietnam (VSIF) and Vietnam supporting industrial products exhibition ( VIMAF) has officially opened. Accompanying this event with many domestic and foreign businesses participating, CADIVI company has exhibited and introduced at the A1 area, booth B12-B14.

International Exhibition VSIF & VIMAF 2020 with a scale of 250 booths of Vietnamese enterprises and foreign enterprises in Vietnam, showcasing details of industrial and supporting industries components.

The event is organized to enhance trade promotion, promote the link between the city's supporting industry enterprises and foreign businesses; create conditions for enterprises to have opportunities to cooperate and co-develop with foreign partners to expand markets, seek investment opportunities in industry and supporting industries.

.

CADIVI booth is pleased to welcome Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu - Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Mr. Nguyen Phuong Dong - Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Mr. Le Huynh Minh Tu - Deputy Director of Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City to visit

Coming to the exhibition this year, in addition to the exhibition and introduction to visitors new products such as InfoCore ™ aluminum composite core ACCC® superheater cable, H1Z2Z2-K / ATR solar cable against termite rodents certified TUV, fire retardant cable, fireproof, low smoke, no toxic gas ... CADIVI company also launched exhibition booth with new design, highlighting products and brands, creating Deep impression on visitors.

The exhibition will be held from December 17-19, 2020. We sincerely invite you to visit CADIVI booth in area A1, booth B12-B14.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 08:08:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
03:10aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI Company participates in the Vietnam Industrial M..
PU
09/02VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : New color announcement of VCmo wire sheaths in the Nort..
PU
2019VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : cadivi company received the certificate of the best cor..
PU
2019VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Announcing the audio recording for CADIVI for the North..
PU
2019VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI was honored in the top 50 leading brands in Viet..
PU
2019VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi company join the ceremony to graduate scholarshi..
PU
2019VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Intellectual Property Association awarded the Top 10 Mo..
PU
2019VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Participating in the relay program to the school, CADIV..
PU
2019VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI Company participated in the 12th International E..
PU
2019VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Inaugurated the CADIVI factory in Central Vietnam, phas..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 9 030 B 388 M 388 M
Net income 2019 494 B 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net Debt 2019 1 382 B 59,4 M 59,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,94x
Yield 2019 8,90%
Capitalization 4 019 B 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 063
Free-Float 3,83%
Chart VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Dang Phuoc Tran Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION24.38%173
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.26.90%8 743
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.27%4 839
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.40.19%4 187
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-15.13%4 085
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.9.35%3 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ