Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI is ranked in the top 50 most effective companies in Vietnam in 2020 (18/01/2022)

On July 10, 2020, Vietnam Power Cable Joint Stock Company for the 6th time in a row list of "50 most efficient companies in Vietnam" according to survey results of the company. Viet Securities Company and Magazine Bridge Investment - one of the leading prestigious business magazines of Vietnam.
The rankings were made with consultations from leading experts from Harvard and references from prestigious rankings such as Bloooberg, Fortune, Forbes .. The basic criteria for surveying rankings are prices. market capitalization as of April 2020 must be from 1,500 billion dong or more, revenue in 2017, 2018, 2019 must be at 250 billion dong or more, net profit in 2017 , 2018, 2019 must be at 25 billion VND or more.
Picture: Mr. Nguyen Tung Minh - R & D Director of CADIVI to receive the honor board at the event
Last year, CADIVI had impressive profit growth, 2019 consolidated pre-tax profit reached 530 billion dong, up 30% compared to 2018. In 2020, the plan revenue is 8,900 billion, pre-tax profit consolidated is 479 billion, expected to pay 35% dividend. In terms of long-term development orientation, vision to 2025, CADIVI will become one of the leading manufacturers of electric cable in Southeast Asia.
Disclaimer
Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:34:05 UTC.