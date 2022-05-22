Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION

(CAV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  05-18
56500.00 VND   +0.89%
09:16aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Joint Stock Company (CADIVI) organized 2020 Customer Conference (at Da Lat) on 24/07/2020 (22/05/2022)
PU
04/18Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/17Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Approves 2021 Remaining Dividend Payment, Payable on May 17, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam Electric Cable : Joint Stock Company (CADIVI) organized 2020 Customer Conference (at Da Lat) on 24/07/2020 (22/05/2022)

05/22/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please click here to download all photos of the participants

The Customer Conference Program is an annual event that is especially important for CADIVI to meet and appreciate the agents, partners, and close customers after 1 year of working and devoting themselves. This year, the conference was held at Da Lat city, Lam dong Province

With the theme: "Sustainable Development - Continuing to reach out", the 2020 Customer Conference of CADIVI is an opportunity for the Company to recognize and evaluate the results in 2019 that CADIVI has tried Force to achieve, and also an opportunity for companies and customers to look forward, on opportunities and challenges in 2020, promises a good future.

At this conference, the company also wants to express its gratitude to customers who have always stood by and agreed with the development of the company in the past years, this is also a great opportunity for exchanges between producers. and customers. On that basis, the parties will continue to share difficulties as well as business opportunities, in order to build effective and strong cooperation in the future.

To express our deep gratitude and sincere thanks to all the agents who have devoted, dedicated efforts, contributing positively to the development of CADIVI. On this occasion, CADIVI company will present honor table to distributors with the title of Top 5 best distributors in the North in 2019, top 5 best distributors in the Central region in 2019, Top 10 Best distributors in the South in 2019, and the title "Best distributor in 2019"

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 13:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
09:16aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Joint Stock Company (CADIVI) organized 2020 Customer Conference (..
PU
04/18Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
04/17Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Approves 2021 Remaining Dividend Payment, Payable on..
CI
04/08VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : The annual general meeting of shareholders in 2022 of vietnam ele..
PU
04/08VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : The annual general meeting of shareholders in 2021 of vietnam ele..
PU
03/29VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI PRODUCTS HAS CERTIFIED THE 24th HIGH QUALITY VIETNAMESE PR..
PU
01/20Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
01/20Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
01/19Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Announces Executive Appointments
CI
01/19Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Appoints Duong Lieu Mai Khanh as CFO, Effective Febr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 479 B 452 M 452 M
Net income 2021 336 B 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2021 2 611 B 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 248 B 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 170
Free-Float 3,31%
Chart VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Dang Phuoc Tran Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION-5.20%140
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-12.78%8 028
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.8.84%5 721
NEXANS-3.49%3 814
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-13.54%2 374
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-37.24%2 145