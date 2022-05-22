Vietnam Electric Cable : Joint Stock Company (CADIVI) organized 2020 Customer Conference (at Da Lat) on 24/07/2020 (22/05/2022)

Please click here to download all photos of the participants

The Customer Conference Program is an annual event that is especially important for CADIVI to meet and appreciate the agents, partners, and close customers after 1 year of working and devoting themselves. This year, the conference was held at Da Lat city, Lam dong Province

With the theme: "Sustainable Development - Continuing to reach out", the 2020 Customer Conference of CADIVI is an opportunity for the Company to recognize and evaluate the results in 2019 that CADIVI has tried Force to achieve, and also an opportunity for companies and customers to look forward, on opportunities and challenges in 2020, promises a good future.

At this conference, the company also wants to express its gratitude to customers who have always stood by and agreed with the development of the company in the past years, this is also a great opportunity for exchanges between producers. and customers. On that basis, the parties will continue to share difficulties as well as business opportunities, in order to build effective and strong cooperation in the future.

To express our deep gratitude and sincere thanks to all the agents who have devoted, dedicated efforts, contributing positively to the development of CADIVI. On this occasion, CADIVI company will present honor table to distributors with the title of Top 5 best distributors in the North in 2019, top 5 best distributors in the Central region in 2019, Top 10 Best distributors in the South in 2019, and the title "Best distributor in 2019"