Vietnam Electric Cable : THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN 2022 OF VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLES WIRE SUCCESSFULLY (08/04/2022)

The meeting approved the report on production and business results in 2021, in which total revenue in 2020 reached VND 10,479 billion, exceeding the plan by 106%, profit before tax reached VND 423 billion. In the context of general difficulties of the country as well as around the world, especially in the field of production and trading of electric cables, the above results are a great effort of all employees of the company.

The meeting also unanimously approved the Company's business plan in 2022 with the following targets: Revenue is 12,079 billion VND, profit before tax is 526 billion VND.

In 2022, the company will quickly grasp technology trends, materials and products from equipment manufacturers, material suppliers and large power cable manufacturers, to propose research products, thereby based on demand. domestic market, export, select suitable proposed products to put into research and production

The Board of Directors of the Company has outlined the Company's development strategy, emphasizing the goal of "well implementing the revenue and profit targets according to the business plan approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders", step by step diversifying products and services. products, develop the Company to become one of the largest and most prestigious electric cable manufacturers in Vietnam.