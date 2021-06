Go Vap District, the epicenter of Ho Chi Minh City's epidemic, is currently facing many difficulties due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic. With the tradition of solidarity, mutual love of the nation and the spirit of 'fighting the epidemic like fighting the enemy', in the past time, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Go Vap district has received the attention, sharing and support. of many agencies, units, business community, organizations, individuals, benefactors inside and outside the district; including Vietnam Electric Cable Joint Stock Company (CADIVI).

On the afternoon of June 4, 2021 at the headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Go Vap District, Mr. Le Trong Nam (Deputy Director of Quy Dan Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.) on behalf of Vietnam Electrical Cable Joint Stock Company (CADIVI) ) donated VND 200,000,000 (Two hundred million VND) to support Go Vap District's Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

With the above gesture, CADIVI company has shown great affection and responsibility for the community, together with the leaders of Go Vap district to focus on epidemic prevention, have more resources to strengthen social security measures. , safety of life and health of the people.