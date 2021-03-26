Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  >  Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION

(CAV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam Electric Cable : Comparison of electrochemical corrosion resistance of fiberglass-coated carbon fiber (CTC-Global) core composite core with aluminum alloy shell carbon fiber core (26/03/2021)

03/26/2021 | 08:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We invite you to follow the CADIVI company's comparative study on the electrochemical corrosion protection properties of a fiberglass-coated carbon fiber composite core (CTC-Global) with a carbon fiber core with aluminum alloy shell by Research Department development-company CADIVI implementation.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 00:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
03/26VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Comparison of electrochemical corrosion resistance of ..
PU
03/07VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Cadivi company happy women's international women's day..
PU
01/22VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Intellectual property vietnam gives a title of vietnam..
PU
01/21VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : CADIVI - HCMC Gold Brand 2020 (07/01/2021)
PU
01/15VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : CADIVI products are certified as typical industrial an..
PU
01/13VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Cadivi and the list of 500 largest enterprises in viet..
PU
01/06VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : We invite you to vote for the HCM City Gold Brand Awar..
PU
2020CADIVI COMPANY CERTIFIED ISO 45001 : 2018 certificate (30/12/2020)
PU
2020VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : CADIVI Company participates in the Vietnam Industrial ..
PU
2020VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : New color announcement of VCmo wire sheaths in the Nor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 579 B 455 M 455 M
Net income 2020 393 B 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 651 B 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 063
Free-Float 3,83%
Chart VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Dang Phuoc Tran Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION-7.97%157
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-8.29%8 093
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.29%5 323
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-10.22%4 567
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.2.09%4 037
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.19.32%3 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ