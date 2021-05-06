Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION

(CAV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam Electric Cable : Design adjustment notice on civil wire labels (06/05/2021)

05/06/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CADIVI Company informs customers of Official Letter No. 2556 / CV-KDTT dated May 6, 2021 regarding design adjustment on civil wire labels.

Dear Customer

First of all, Vietnam Electric Cable Joint Stock Company would like to thank our customers for trusting and using CADIVI-branded electric cables during the past time.

Pursuant to Circular No. 05/2019 / TT-BKHCN dated June 26, 2019 of the Ministry of Science and Technology on detailing the implementation of a number of articles of Decree No. 43/2017 / ND-CP dated 14/14 April 2017 of the Government on goods labels.

To meet the needs of the market, comply with the provisions of the Law and fight counterfeit and counterfeit goods. Since then, serving customers better and better, our company has continuously researched and invested in technology, constantly improving and improving product quality.

Now CADIVI Company would like to inform customers about the adjustment of the design of the product we produce as follows:

* The anti-counterfeiting stamp affixed on CADIVI products is a reflective 7-color hologram stamp registered for protection by the International Association of holographic Manufacturers (IHMA) based in London, and is valid globally.

The contents of information about units, products, specifications and instructions for use, storage, safety warnings ... on the new design label (new label) are not changed and comply with the proposal. Decree 43/2017 / ND-CP dated 14/04/2017 on goods labels.

Vietnam Electric Cable Joint Stock Company (CADIVI) will begin to adjust the design on the goods label from May 15, 2021 and officially bring new-labeled products to the market on June 1 /. 2021. During the transition period, products with old and new labels will be circulated in parallel on the market. To verify genuine goods, please check by composing the message as instructions printed on anti-counterfeiting stamps.

CADIVI Company would like to confirm that this adjustment does not affect the quality of CADIVI branded products that have been trusted and trusted by consumers so far. The adjustment is only to improve the level of quality control and develop CADIVI brand in the near future.

Sincerely thank customers for creating conditions for the development of CADIVI.

GENERAL MANAGER

(Signed)

LE QUANG DINH

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 04:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
12:02aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Design adjustment notice on civil wire labels (06/05/2..
PU
04/29VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : The annual general meeting of shareholders in 2021 of ..
PU
04/21VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Cadivi cable developing fire protection features (21/0..
PU
04/16VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Safe, economical in using electricity (16/04/2021)
PU
03/26VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Comparison of electrochemical corrosion resistance of ..
PU
03/07VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Cadivi company happy women's international women's day..
PU
01/22VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Intellectual property vietnam gives a title of vietnam..
PU
01/21VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : CADIVI - HCMC Gold Brand 2020 (07/01/2021)
PU
01/15VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : CADIVI products are certified as typical industrial an..
PU
01/13VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE  : Cadivi and the list of 500 largest enterprises in viet..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 579 B 455 M 455 M
Net income 2020 393 B 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 179 B 50,7 M 50,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 564 B 154 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 195
Free-Float 3,83%
Chart VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Dang Phuoc Tran Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION-10.14%155
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-10.45%8 237
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.72%4 763
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-17.30%4 188
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-3.19%3 849
NEXANS17.89%3 590