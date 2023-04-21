Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEIL   KYG9361H1092

VIETNAM ENTERPRISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(VEIL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:09:21 2023-04-21 am EDT
542.50 GBX   -0.09%
10:28aRentokil chief sells GBP6.3 million worth of shares
AN
04/13Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
04/06Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rentokil chief sells GBP6.3 million worth of shares

04/21/2023 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Rentokil Initial PLC - Crawley, West Sussex-based pest-control firm - Chief Executive Andy Ransom sells 1.0 million shares at 618.98 pence each for an aggregate GBP6.3 million on Friday. Says it is to fund a property purchase. Says this is the first time Ransom has sold any of his shareholding in the 15 years since becoming a company director, except to pay income tax and national insurance on vesting performance shares.

----------

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd - closed-end fund primarily investing in Vietnamese-listed equity - Director Dominic Scriven buys 50,000 shares at an average price of GBP5.58 each for a total of GBP279,000 inadvertently on Tuesday. On Thursday, sells these shares for average price of GBP5.40 or total GBP270,417, realising a loss of GBP8,583. Says Scriven holds 86,423 shares.

----------

DFS Furniture PLC - Doncaster, England-based furniture seller - Non-Executive Director Gill Barr buys 15,557 shares at a price of GBP127.85 each for an aggregate GBP2.0 million on Friday.

---------

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DFS FURNITURE PLC -0.78% 127.8 Delayed Quote.-16.90%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 1.31% 617.6 Delayed Quote.20.35%
VIETNAM ENTERPRISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED -0.37% 541 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
All news about VIETNAM ENTERPRISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
10:28aRentokil chief sells GBP6.3 million worth of shares
AN
04/13Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
04/06Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
03/30Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
03/23Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
03/16Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
03/14Vietnam Enterprise net asset value declines monthly
AN
03/09Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
03/02Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
02/28Vietnam Investments : Monthly Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 887 M - -
Net income 2021 840 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 391 M 1 391 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart VIETNAM ENTERPRISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM ENTERPRISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gordon William Lawson Chairman
Peterson Le Vi Independent Non-Executive Director
Entela Benz-Saliasi Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Suk Ling Low Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Fiona Arkle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM ENTERPRISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-6.86%1 391
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.38%9 873
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.29%5 230
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.92%3 902
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.94%3 821
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-9.00%3 784
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer