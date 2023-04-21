Rentokil chief sells GBP6.3 million worth of shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Rentokil Initial PLC - Crawley, West Sussex-based pest-control firm - Chief Executive Andy Ransom sells 1.0 million shares at 618.98 pence each for an aggregate GBP6.3 million on Friday. Says it is to fund a property purchase. Says this is the first time Ransom has sold any of his shareholding in the 15 years since becoming a company director, except to pay income tax and national insurance on vesting performance shares.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd - closed-end fund primarily investing in Vietnamese-listed equity - Director Dominic Scriven buys 50,000 shares at an average price of GBP5.58 each for a total of GBP279,000 inadvertently on Tuesday. On Thursday, sells these shares for average price of GBP5.40 or total GBP270,417, realising a loss of GBP8,583. Says Scriven holds 86,423 shares.

DFS Furniture PLC - Doncaster, England-based furniture seller - Non-Executive Director Gill Barr buys 15,557 shares at a price of GBP127.85 each for an aggregate GBP2.0 million on Friday.

