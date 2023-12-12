Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd - launched in 1995, VEIL offers exposure to the Vietnamese stock market - Director Dominic Scriven buys 42,000 ordinary shares on Monday at an average price of 555 pence per share for total GBP233,039. Following this purchase, Scriven holds 178,423 ordinary shares in the company.

Current stock price: 554 pence

12-month change: down 4.7%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

