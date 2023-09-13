Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd - invests in listed equities in Vietnam - Net asset value rises by 10% in the first half of 2023, only slightly trailing a 12% rise for the VN Index. NAV on June 30 is USD8.66, up from USD7.85 on December 31. Declares no interim dividend, unchanged from year before. However, the company repurchased USD13.3 million in shares during the first half of the year. Pretax profit in the first half is USD164.7 million, swung from a USD523.5 million loss a year before. Total income is positive USD184.0 million, swung from negative USD497.2 million. Chair Gordon Lawson notes that Vietnam's economy grew by 3.7% in the first half of the year but is hindered by a decline in global demand and domestic consumption.

Current stock price: 621.00 pence

12-month change: down 10%

