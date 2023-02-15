Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEIL   KYG9361H1092

VIETNAM ENTERPRISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(VEIL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:04:56 2023-02-15 am EST
587.92 GBX   +1.54%
04:08aVietnam Enterprise net asset value improves in monthly in January
AN
02/08Vietnam Enterprise net asset value falls, notes global risk aversion
AN
02/02Vietnam Investments : Weekly Report
PU
Vietnam Enterprise net asset value improves in monthly in January

02/15/2023 | 04:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise in net asset value for January, as the company noted an improvement in sentiment globally and in Vietnam.

The closed-end fund primarily investing in Vietnamese-listed equity said NAV as at January 31 rose 11% to USD8.70 per share from USD7.85 at December 31.

Looking ahead, the company noted challenges for 2023 but said it was optimistic on retail investor sentiment.

"2023 may well be a year of selective opportunities where we see greater divergence between quality stocks and those that are struggling in a tighter economic climate. While domestic and global risks still remain, loosening Government policies can minimise their impact. This, encouragingly, could create opportunities in a more navigable domestic macro environment," it said.

Portfolio Manager Dien Vu said: "VEIL started the year with a solid 10.8% increase, albeit 0.4% behind its reference index, the VNI. This double-digit gain was despite Vietnam's President resigning from his position midway through the month, just two days before the start of the Tet (Lunar New year) holiday. This resignation took responsibility for the shortcomings of two deputy prime ministers, which demonstrates in the investment manager's view that accountability is being taken at all levels of government. Furthermore, we observe that obstructions in public infrastructure investment appear to have been cleared, and the tightening of capital markets (including the corporate bond and property markets) has been easing."

Vietnam Enterprise shares were 0.5% higher at 582.09 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

