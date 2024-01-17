VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment company. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company attempts to achieve its investment objective by investing in the securities of publicly traded companies in Vietnam, and in the securities of foreign companies if a majority of their assets and/or operations are based in Vietnam. It may invest in equity securities or securities that have equity features, such as bonds that are convertible into equity. The Company may invest up to 25% of its net asset value (NAV) (at the time of investment) in companies with shares traded outside of Vietnam. It invests in various sectors, such as telecommunications, retail, industrial goods and services, banks, real estate and others. Dynam Capital Limited serves as an investment manager for the Company.

Sector Closed End Funds