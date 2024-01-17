VietNam Holding Ltd - investment trust managed by Dynam Capital Ltd that backs high-growth companies in Vietnam - Net asset value per share on December 31 is 352.3 pence, up 3.4% in dollar terms during the month, compared to a 4.3% rise for its benchmark, the Vietnam all share index. Across all of 2023, however, NAV is up 22%, beating the index's 16% rise. Total net assets are USD122.5 million. Dynam Capital says Vietnam's economy performed well in 2023, as the south east Asian country recorded a record trade surplus of USD28 billion. "In terms of our outlook for 2024, we expect to see more impressive growth in corporate earnings and believe that present valuations remain relatively undemanding," the investment manager says.
Current stock price: 329.00p
12-month change: up 18%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.