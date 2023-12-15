VietNam Holding Ltd - investment trust backing high-growth companies in Vietnam - Says trade continued to recover in November, with the firm hitting a new record trade surplus of USD25.8 billion for the eleven months of 2023 so far. Says exports rose 6.7% on-year, with electronic goods growing especially quickly in November. Says net asset value rose 13% during the period.
Current stock price: 36.60 pence each
12-month change: down 68%
By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter
