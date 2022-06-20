Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement of VIB Hoa Thanh new opening

VIB would like to inform you that: VIB has completed legal requirements to open new TransactionVIB Hoa Thanh at address : No. 13 Nguyen Van Linh, Long Thanh Bac Ward, Hoa Thanh Town, Tay Ninh Province

Located in a location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Hoa Thanh will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers banking with the branch.

The official opening ceremony is expected to be held on June 22, 2022.

For any inquiries, please contact:

Vietnam International Commercial Join Stock Bank (VIB) - Hoa Thanh Transaction

Add: No. 13 Nguyen Van Linh, Long Thanh Bac Ward, Hoa Thanh Town, Tay Ninh Province

Tel: (0276) 7300030

Call our 24/7 customer service: 1800 8180