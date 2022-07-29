Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement of VIB Thuy Nguyen relocation

VIB would like to inform you that: Since 29/7/2022, SBV has approved the relocation of VIB Thuy Nguyen from No. 9 Bach Dang Street, Nui Deo town, Thuy Nguyen district, Hai Phong city to new address: Ground floor Shop house 2, Quang Minh Green City, Thuy Son ward, Thuy Nguyen district, Hai Phong city.

Located in a location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Thuy Nguyen will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers banking with the branch.

The official opening ceremony is expected to be held in August 2022.

For any inquiries, please contact:

Vietnam International Commercial Join Stock Bank (VIB) - Thuy Nguyen Transaction Office

Add: Ground floor Shop house 2, Quang Minh Green City, Thuy Son ward, Thuy Nguyen district, Hai Phong city

Tel: 0225 3973 968

Call our 24/7 customer service: 1800 8180