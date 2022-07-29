Log in
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(VIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
26450.00 VND   +3.12%
05:35aVIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : Announcement of VIB Thuy Nguyen relocation
PU
07/20VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : Announcement of VIB Thuan An new opening
PU
07/17Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces Change of Branch Address
CI
Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement of VIB Thuy Nguyen relocation

07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
VIB would like to inform you that: Since 29/7/2022, SBV has approved the relocation of VIB Thuy Nguyen from No. 9 Bach Dang Street, Nui Deo town, Thuy Nguyen district, Hai Phong city to new address: Ground floor Shop house 2, Quang Minh Green City, Thuy Son ward, Thuy Nguyen district, Hai Phong city.

Located in a location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Thuy Nguyen will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers banking with the branch.

The official opening ceremony is expected to be held in August 2022.

For any inquiries, please contact:
Vietnam International Commercial Join Stock Bank (VIB) - Thuy Nguyen Transaction Office
Add: Ground floor Shop house 2, Quang Minh Green City, Thuy Son ward, Thuy Nguyen district, Hai Phong city
Tel: 0225 3973 968
Call our 24/7 customer service: 1800 8180

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
