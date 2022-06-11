Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement of the end of the promotion program MyVIB 2.0

VIB would like to thank you for your trust, interest and enthusiastic participation in preferential programs for MyVIB 2.0. In just 2 weeks of launch, MyVIB 2.0 has achieved an impressive number of app downloads and online new account registrations, exceeding expectations.

With this article, VIB is pleased to announce that the program "MyVIB 2.0 The bank beyond digits" and "MyVIB 2.0 MGM" for customers who register, use and introduce MyVIB 2.0 have ended before the deadline, on 11/06/2022 instead of 31/08/2022 due to reaching the target of the number of customers attending.

In the coming time, MyVIB 2.0 will continue to deploy many other attractive incentive programs. Let's wait and accompany with us!

