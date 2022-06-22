Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement on relocation and rename of VIB Nguyen Trai into VIB District 7

VIB would like to inform: Since 11th July 2022, VIB Nguyen Trai has been approved by State Bank of Vietnam to rename as VIB District 7 and relocate to address No. 45-47-49 Nguyen Luong Bang Street, Ascentia Quarter, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.
Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB District 7 will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers coming to make transactions.For any inquiries, please contact:
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - District 7 Transaction Office
Add: No. 45-47-49, Nguyen Luong Bang Street, Ascentia Quarter, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh CityTel: (0287) 3002592
Call our 24/7 customer service: 1800 8180
