  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(VIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
26000.00 VND   -0.57%
Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement on relocation of VIB Ba Trieu

06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
VIB would like to inform you that: Since 8/6/2022, VIB Ba Trieu has been approved by SBV to relocate from Lot 30 Townhouse Ba Trieu street, Dong Tho ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province to address No. 60 Bui Khac Nhat Street, An Phu Hung Residence, Dong Huong ward, Thanh Hoa city, Thanh Hoa province. The official opening ceremony is expected to be held at the end of June 2022.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Ba Trieu will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers banking with the branch.

For any inquiries, please contact:
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - Ba Trieu transaction office
Add: No. 60 Bui Khac Nhat Street, An Phu Hung Residence, Dong Huong ward, Thanh Hoa city, Thanh Hoa province
Tel: (023) 7391 9678
Call our 24/7 customer service: 1800 8180

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 169 B 2 418 M 2 418 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3 023 042x
Nbr of Employees 9 913
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
Duration : Period :
Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 26 650,00 VND
Average target price 38 600,04 VND
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vu Ngoc Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linh Hoang Chief Financial Officer
Vy Khac Dang Chairman
Minh Nhat Tran Deputy CEO & Head-Bank Technology Services
Dang Thi Phuong Diem Head-Operations Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK-25.79%2 418
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.86%375 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.33%289 161
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.63%181 627
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.23%169 163