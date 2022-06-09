Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement on relocation of VIB Ba Trieu

VIB would like to inform you that: Since 8/6/2022, VIB Ba Trieu has been approved by SBV to relocate from Lot 30 Townhouse Ba Trieu street, Dong Tho ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province to address No. 60 Bui Khac Nhat Street, An Phu Hung Residence, Dong Huong ward, Thanh Hoa city, Thanh Hoa province. The official opening ceremony is expected to be held at the end of June 2022.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Ba Trieu will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers banking with the branch.

For any inquiries, please contact:

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - Ba Trieu transaction office

Add: No. 60 Bui Khac Nhat Street, An Phu Hung Residence, Dong Huong ward, Thanh Hoa city, Thanh Hoa province

Tel: (023) 7391 9678

Call our 24/7 customer service: 1800 8180

