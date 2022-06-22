Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Vietnam
  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  News
  Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(VIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
18000.00 VND   -6.74%
07:35aVIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : Announcement on relocation and rename of VIB Nguyen Trai into VIB District 7
PU
07:35aVIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : Announcement on relocation of VIB District 6
PU
06/20VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : Announcement of VIB Hoa Thanh new opening
PU
Summary 
Summary

Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement on relocation of VIB District 6

06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
VIB would like to inform you that: VIB District 6 has been approved by SBV to relocate to Address No. 389 - 391 Nguyen Van Luong Street, Ward 12, District 6, Ho Chi Minh City. The official opening ceremony is expected to be held on June 30th , 2022.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB District 6 will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers coming to make transactions.

For any inquiries, please contact:
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - VIB District 6 Transaction Office
Add: No. 389 - 391 Nguyen Van Luong Street, Ward 12, District 6, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel: (0287) 3006306
24/7 customer service: 1800 8180

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
