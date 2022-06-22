Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement on relocation of VIB District 6

VIB would like to inform you that: VIB District 6 has been approved by SBV to relocate to Address No. 389 - 391 Nguyen Van Luong Street, Ward 12, District 6, Ho Chi Minh City. The official opening ceremony is expected to be held on June 30th , 2022.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB District 6 will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers coming to make transactions.

For any inquiries, please contact:

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - VIB District 6 Transaction Office

Add: No. 389 - 391 Nguyen Van Luong Street, Ward 12, District 6, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel: (0287) 3006306

24/7 customer service: 1800 8180