Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Enjoy featured offers to welcome the new year with VIB

2021 is gradually ending after the heavy effects of the Covid-19 epidemic, everyone is looking forward to 2022 with many brighter and better changes. VIB always tries to bring the most preferential programs to customers.

Credit card

1. 1 million VND refund for the year end festival"

- Promotion period: 15/12/2021 - 15/01/2022; 16/01/2022 - 15/02/2022

- Get 10% refund up to 1 million VND, maximum 500,000 VND/customer/period for total transactions from

2 million VND accumulative spending.

- Applicable for airline ticket purchases/hotel bookings/tour bookings.

- Send a message using the phone number registered on the VIB card system: "VIB DK" to 6089 (VND 1,000 fee)

2. Year-end Gathering - discount 30% at Golden Gate Group Restaurants

- Promotion period: On Friday and Saturday weekly, 27/11/2022 - 31/01/2022

- Discount 30% on total bill before tax (maximum VND 300,000) upon payment with VIB Credit Cards at Kichi-Kichi, iSushi, Shogun, Hutong, Cowboy Jack's (Not applicable at Kichi-Kichi Emart Phan Van Tri, Vinh City)

- Each card can use this promotion multi-time per day but not applicable to split bill/ table

3. Cashback up to VND 3,000,000 at PNJ

- Promotion period: 15/12/2021 - 14/01/2022; 15/01/2022 - 14/02/2022; 15/02/2022 - 14/03/2022

- Offer 1: Cashback VND 1,500,000 for bill from VND 15,000,000 upon paying with VIB Credit Card at PNJ. Applied for maximum 100 codes/phase.

- Offer 2: Cashback VND 3,000,000 for bill from VND 30,000,000 upon paying with VIB Credit Card at PNJ. Applied for maximum 20 codes/phase

- Applicable for PNJ Silver jewelry, BST Disney, Pandora và Style by PNJ

Account

1. Have Digi account - Have your true wish number

- Promotion period: 01/12/2021 - 31/03/2022

- Free account opening with desired number of date of birth/phone number

- Free instant interbank fund transfer, online domestic fund transfer

- Free domestic ATM withdrawal fee (internal VIB)

- Promotion cashback up to 500.000VND by VIB Coins for QR code payment, bill payment on MyVIB app, spending by VIB iCard, putting fund into Digi account…

2. Savings & Investment Package

- Promotion period: 16/12/2021 - 31/03/2022

- Customers are eligible up to 2% cashback when opening prepaid interest Term Deposit with Insurance contract, and reach following requirements.

In case of six-month Term Deposit (500 million dong passbook - at least 50 million dong annual payment Insurance contract; 1 billion dong passbook - at least 100 million dong annual payment Insurance contract;

3 billion dong passbook - 250 million dong annual payment Insurance contract)

In case of 1-year Term Deposit (500 million dong passbook - at least 100 million dong annual payment Insurance contract; 1 billion dong passbook - at least 250 million dong annual payment Insurance contract;

3 billion dong passbook - at least 500 million dong annual payment Insurance contract)

And there are many more other offers waiting for you to discover. VIB would like to wish you and your family a peaceful and happy new year.