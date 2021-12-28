Log in
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(VIB)
Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Enjoy featured offers to welcome the new year with VIB

12/28/2021 | 04:07am EST
2021 is gradually ending after the heavy effects of the Covid-19 epidemic, everyone is looking forward to 2022 with many brighter and better changes. VIB always tries to bring the most preferential programs to customers.

Credit card
1. 1 million VND refund for the year end festival"
- Promotion period: 15/12/2021 - 15/01/2022; 16/01/2022 - 15/02/2022
- Get 10% refund up to 1 million VND, maximum 500,000 VND/customer/period for total transactions from
2 million VND accumulative spending.
- Applicable for airline ticket purchases/hotel bookings/tour bookings.
- Send a message using the phone number registered on the VIB card system: "VIB DK" to 6089 (VND 1,000 fee)
2. Year-end Gathering - discount 30% at Golden Gate Group Restaurants
- Promotion period: On Friday and Saturday weekly, 27/11/2022 - 31/01/2022
- Discount 30% on total bill before tax (maximum VND 300,000) upon payment with VIB Credit Cards at Kichi-Kichi, iSushi, Shogun, Hutong, Cowboy Jack's (Not applicable at Kichi-Kichi Emart Phan Van Tri, Vinh City)
- Each card can use this promotion multi-time per day but not applicable to split bill/ table
3. Cashback up to VND 3,000,000 at PNJ
- Promotion period: 15/12/2021 - 14/01/2022; 15/01/2022 - 14/02/2022; 15/02/2022 - 14/03/2022
- Offer 1: Cashback VND 1,500,000 for bill from VND 15,000,000 upon paying with VIB Credit Card at PNJ. Applied for maximum 100 codes/phase.
- Offer 2: Cashback VND 3,000,000 for bill from VND 30,000,000 upon paying with VIB Credit Card at PNJ. Applied for maximum 20 codes/phase
- Applicable for PNJ Silver jewelry, BST Disney, Pandora và Style by PNJ
Account
1. Have Digi account - Have your true wish number
- Promotion period: 01/12/2021 - 31/03/2022
- Free account opening with desired number of date of birth/phone number
- Free instant interbank fund transfer, online domestic fund transfer
- Free domestic ATM withdrawal fee (internal VIB)
- Promotion cashback up to 500.000VND by VIB Coins for QR code payment, bill payment on MyVIB app, spending by VIB iCard, putting fund into Digi account…
2. Savings & Investment Package
- Promotion period: 16/12/2021 - 31/03/2022
- Customers are eligible up to 2% cashback when opening prepaid interest Term Deposit with Insurance contract, and reach following requirements.
In case of six-month Term Deposit (500 million dong passbook - at least 50 million dong annual payment Insurance contract; 1 billion dong passbook - at least 100 million dong annual payment Insurance contract;
3 billion dong passbook - 250 million dong annual payment Insurance contract)
In case of 1-year Term Deposit (500 million dong passbook - at least 100 million dong annual payment Insurance contract; 1 billion dong passbook - at least 250 million dong annual payment Insurance contract;
3 billion dong passbook - at least 500 million dong annual payment Insurance contract)
And there are many more other offers waiting for you to discover. VIB would like to wish you and your family a peaceful and happy new year.

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
