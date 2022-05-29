Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(VIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  05-26
26850.00 VND   +2.48%
05:36aVIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : Launching brand new MyVIB 2.0 application - Bank beyond the digits
PU
05/27VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : Announcement of VIB Hoa Thanh new opening
PU
05/19VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : Announcement of VIB Chau Doc new opening
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Launching brand new MyVIB 2.0 application - Bank beyond the digits

05/29/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIB Bank would like to introduct a new mobile banking application - MyVIB 2.0, with never-before-seen features on digital banks in Vietnam.

By putting great efforts and investments in developing MyVIB 2.0, VIB expects to provide extraordinary experience to customers that break through the standard of most digital banking application.

Augmented Reality technology
- VIB is the first bank in Vietnam to apply Augmented Reality technology in a mobile banking application (*)
- Manage cards/accounts easily as well as intuitive guidance system to nearest VIB Branch office/ATM
- Provide scan-to-find nearby promotions for VIB customers
(*) Confirmed by Vietnam Records Organization VietKings

AI Voice Banking feature
- Make handfree transactions anytime, anywhere
- Top up services/mobile wallet for oneself or others via voice command
- Request lock/unlock one or all cards and accounts in a jiffy

Friendzone community
- Bypass one-way transactions to bring more connecting experiences among VIB users
- Transfer or share bills easily with friends and loved ones
- Receive rewards coins via MyVIB 2.0 Friendzone referral program

More than 100 services and features in one mobile application
- Manage accounts, cards and loans safely and conveniently
- Enable users to sign up for cards, savings accounts, insurance purchase, online bill payment... right on the application
- Bring banking actions to your preffered chat channels with MyVIB Keyboard
- Easily submit request for higher credit limit
- Enable cashless transaction via QR code payment feature
- Monthly payment is made-easy with Automatic bill payment mode
- Convert accumulated MyVIB Reward Coins for QR payment, bill payment or eVoucher at more than 200 VIB's partners

Free servive fee offers
- Free Digi account openning and annual service fee
- Free issuing and transporting fee for VIB credit cards and VIB iCard
- Free every VIB iCard fee for the first year, including transaction fee, service fee, foreign currency transaction fee, foreign ATM withdrawal fee...

Achieve 02 Vietnam Records in 2022
MyVIB 2.0 has received confirmation from Vietnam Records Association for 2 Vietnam Records:
- The first bank in Vietnam to provide Augmented Reality technology on mobile banking application MyVIB 2.0
- MyVIB 2.0 - The first Cloud Native Mobile Banking application in Vietnam


MyVIB 2.0 is now available on iOS and Android. Download now to explore and earn 800,000 VNĐ!

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2022 09:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
05:36aVIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOI : Launching brand new MyVIB 2.0 application - Bank be..
PU
05/27VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOI : Announcement of VIB Hoa Thanh new opening
PU
05/19VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOI : Announcement of VIB Chau Doc new opening
PU
05/19VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOI : Announcement of VIB Trang Bang new opening
PU
04/27VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOI : Interest payment instruction for Deposit book havin..
PU
04/18Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces Change of Address of Binh C..
CI
04/17Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces Change of Address of Hung P..
CI
04/13VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOI : Announcement of VIB Hung Phu new opening
PU
04/13VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOI : Thông báo chuyển địa điể..
PU
04/01VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOI : Announcement on relocation and rename from VIB Hang..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 647 B 630 M 630 M
Net income 2021 6 135 B 264 M 264 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 298 B 2 422 M 2 422 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 913
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
Duration : Period :
Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 26 850,00 VND
Average target price 38 600,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vu Ngoc Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linh Hoang Chief Financial Officer
Vy Khac Dang Chairman
Minh Nhat Tran Deputy CEO & Head-Bank Technology Services
Dang Thi Phuong Diem Head-Operations Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK-23.37%2 422
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.26%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%239 914
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 576
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939