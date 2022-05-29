Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Launching brand new MyVIB 2.0 application - Bank beyond the digits

VIB Bank would like to introduct a new mobile banking application - MyVIB 2.0, with never-before-seen features on digital banks in Vietnam.

By putting great efforts and investments in developing MyVIB 2.0, VIB expects to provide extraordinary experience to customers that break through the standard of most digital banking application.

Augmented Reality technology

- VIB is the first bank in Vietnam to apply Augmented Reality technology in a mobile banking application (*)

- Manage cards/accounts easily as well as intuitive guidance system to nearest VIB Branch office/ATM

- Provide scan-to-find nearby promotions for VIB customers

(*) Confirmed by Vietnam Records Organization VietKings

AI Voice Banking feature

- Make handfree transactions anytime, anywhere

- Top up services/mobile wallet for oneself or others via voice command

- Request lock/unlock one or all cards and accounts in a jiffy

Friendzone community

- Bypass one-way transactions to bring more connecting experiences among VIB users

- Transfer or share bills easily with friends and loved ones

- Receive rewards coins via MyVIB 2.0 Friendzone referral program

More than 100 services and features in one mobile application

- Manage accounts, cards and loans safely and conveniently

- Enable users to sign up for cards, savings accounts, insurance purchase, online bill payment... right on the application

- Bring banking actions to your preffered chat channels with MyVIB Keyboard

- Easily submit request for higher credit limit

- Enable cashless transaction via QR code payment feature

- Monthly payment is made-easy with Automatic bill payment mode

- Convert accumulated MyVIB Reward Coins for QR payment, bill payment or eVoucher at more than 200 VIB's partners

Free servive fee offers

- Free Digi account openning and annual service fee

- Free issuing and transporting fee for VIB credit cards and VIB iCard

- Free every VIB iCard fee for the first year, including transaction fee, service fee, foreign currency transaction fee, foreign ATM withdrawal fee...

Achieve 02 Vietnam Records in 2022

MyVIB 2.0 has received confirmation from Vietnam Records Association for 2 Vietnam Records:

- The first bank in Vietnam to provide Augmented Reality technology on mobile banking application MyVIB 2.0

- MyVIB 2.0 - The first Cloud Native Mobile Banking application in Vietnam



MyVIB 2.0 is now available on iOS and Android. Download now to explore and earn 800,000 VNĐ!