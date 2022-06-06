Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : MyVIB 2.0's unlimited rewards of 100K for each referral

From June 6, 2022, Vietnam International Bank introduces a new promotion "MyVIB 2.0 More friends more reward" with endless offers for all MyVIB 2.0 users.

For each successful referral, you will earn 100,000 VND in the form of Coin* to your MyVIB Rewards account. There is no limit on the number of referrals and rewards. So the more successful referrals you make, the more bonuses you will receive.

1. Promotion period: From June 6, 2022 to the end of August 31, 2022.

2. Promotion applies to:

Eligible referrer ("Referrer"): is a customer who has an active current account and uses the Friendzone feature on the MyVIB 2.0 to refer other customers to MyVIB 2.0

Eligible Referee ("Referee"):

• Is either a customer who has never opened and used any VIB current account before the promotion period;

• Or a customer who has opened or is currently using a VIB current account but has not registered for an mobile banking account (including on the website ib.vib.com.vn and the MyVIB 1.0 app) before the promotion period.

3. How to join the program:

To join the program, the Referrer downloads the MyVIB 2.0 mobile banking application on App Store or Google Play, and open "Friendzone" feature on the app.

The referrer invites friends ("referee") to download MyVIB 2.0 by directly sending invitations to the Referee via channels/messaging apps/social platforms such as SMS/Email/Zalo, etc.

A successful referral is counted when the Referee successfully downloads MyVIB 2.0 using the link sent by the Referrer, registers for a MyVIB 2.0 account, and successfully makes a debit transaction from their account on MyVIB 2.0 during the program period.

(*) Coins can be used to pay bills and top-up mobile (1 Coin is equivalent to 1 VND).

Note:

- MyVIB 2.0 is not an updated version of the MyVIB 1.0 application. Customers who are using MyVIB 1.0 can choose to continue using MyVIB 1.0 or download the MyVIB 2.0 app to discover new features and enjoy our endless rewards.

- After switching to MyVIB 2.0 application, your Internet Banking and MyVIB 1.0 accounts will be locked and cannot continue to be used.