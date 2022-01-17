Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Thông báo danh sách trúng thưởng chương trình "Đoán tỷ số, trúng tỷ đồng"

"Guess the score, win billion VND" takes place from November 26, 2021 to December 26, 2021 with a total prize of 1 billion VND for 20 VIB credit cardholders with correct voting results for the final matchs of the AFF Cup 2020.

After the implementation period, the program has attracted nearly 200,000 customers. According to the terms & conditions , in case there are more than 20 customers voting correctly, VIB will make a lottery to determine the last winning customers.

VIB implemented the lucky draw for eligible customers with participation of customer representatives on January 12, 2022 at VIB headquarters Sailing Tower, 111A Pasteur, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

VIB would like to congratulate the following 20 customers who were lucky to become the last winners: here