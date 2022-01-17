Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(VIB)
Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Thông báo danh sách trúng thưởng chương trình "Đoán tỷ số, trúng tỷ đồng"

01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
"Guess the score, win billion VND" takes place from November 26, 2021 to December 26, 2021 with a total prize of 1 billion VND for 20 VIB credit cardholders with correct voting results for the final matchs of the AFF Cup 2020.

After the implementation period, the program has attracted nearly 200,000 customers. According to the terms & conditions , in case there are more than 20 customers voting correctly, VIB will make a lottery to determine the last winning customers.

VIB implemented the lucky draw for eligible customers with participation of customer representatives on January 12, 2022 at VIB headquarters Sailing Tower, 111A Pasteur, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

VIB would like to congratulate the following 20 customers who were lucky to become the last winners: here

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 403 B 634 M 634 M
Net income 2021 5 717 B 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 71 289 B 3 135 M 3 137 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 913
Free-Float -
Chart VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
Duration : Period :
Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 45 900,00 VND
Average target price 43 300,00 VND
Spread / Average Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vu Ngoc Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linh Hoang Chief Financial Officer
Vy Khac Dang Chairman
Minh Nhat Tran Deputy CEO & Head-Bank Technology Services
Dang Thi Phuong Diem Head-Operations Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK-2.96%3 135
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.29%464 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.69%392 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%251 124
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.01%225 610
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.42%192 430