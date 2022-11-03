Vietnam International CommercialBank : Announcement of SMS Banking service fee change from November 2022

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) would like to inform you of the change to SMS Banking service fee from November 1, 2022 in order to improve service and customer experience quality, as follows:

Current fee (VAT included) VND 11,000 per month New fee (VAT included) Basic package: Announce changes of all transactions VND 33,000 per month Economy package: Announce changes of the transactions valued ≥ VND500,000/ 50 FCY VND 16,500 per month

From November 1, 2022, the SMS Banking fee will be automatically changed to the Basic Package to ensure the continuity in your every transaction and balance change notification with service fee valued VND33,000 (VAT included).

In order to optimize the cost of experience, VIB encourages customers to experience the free-of-charge account balance notification feature on the MyVIB 2.0 application. Hence, MyVIB 2.0 also allows you to simply disable or change SMS Banking Package where suitable.

See how to cancel SMS Banking (here), how to change SMS Banking package (here), or how to enable account transaction notification (here).

With the goal of becoming a mobile banking application that fulfills all demands, MyVIB 2.0 app has been continually expanding and providing groundbreaking features like as Augmented Reality (AR), voice transactions (AI Voice Banking), connect with Friendzone pals, and a variety of other appealing features.

Download and experience MyVIB 2.0 nov.

If you have any queries, please contact our 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1800 8180 (toll-free), or email cskh247@vib.com.vn for support.