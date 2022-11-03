Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam International CommercialBank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK

(VIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
20700.00 VND   +2.73%
04:35aVietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of SMS Banking service fee change from November 2022
PU
10/14Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of service Voice Brandname – “VIB”
PU
10/06Vietnam International Commercialbank : Notice of system upgrade on October 09, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam International CommercialBank : Announcement of SMS Banking service fee change from November 2022

11/03/2022 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) would like to inform you of the change to SMS Banking service fee from November 1, 2022 in order to improve service and customer experience quality, as follows:

Current fee (VAT included)

VND 11,000 per month

New fee

(VAT included)

Basic package:

Announce changes of all transactions

VND 33,000 per month

Economy package:

Announce changes of the transactions valued ≥ VND500,000/ 50 FCY

VND 16,500 per month

From November 1, 2022, the SMS Banking fee will be automatically changed to the Basic Package to ensure the continuity in your every transaction and balance change notification with service fee valued VND33,000 (VAT included).

In order to optimize the cost of experience, VIB encourages customers to experience the free-of-charge account balance notification feature on the MyVIB 2.0 application. Hence, MyVIB 2.0 also allows you to simply disable or change SMS Banking Package where suitable.

See how to cancel SMS Banking (here), how to change SMS Banking package (here), or how to enable account transaction notification (here).

With the goal of becoming a mobile banking application that fulfills all demands, MyVIB 2.0 app has been continually expanding and providing groundbreaking features like as Augmented Reality (AR), voice transactions (AI Voice Banking), connect with Friendzone pals, and a variety of other appealing features.

Download and experience MyVIB 2.0 nov.

If you have any queries, please contact our 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1800 8180 (toll-free), or email cskh247@vib.com.vn for support.

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK
04:35aVietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of SMS Banking service fee change from..
PU
10/14Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of service Voice Brandname – &ld..
PU
10/06Vietnam International Commercialbank : Notice of system upgrade on October 09, 2022
PU
09/19Vietnam International Commercialbank : Thông báo ngừng cung cấp dịch v&#..
PU
09/12Vietnam International Commercialbank : The SMS Banking service to alert account balance ch..
PU
09/12Vietnam International Commercialbank : The SMS Banking service to alert account balance ch..
PU
09/08Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces Change of Branch Address
CI
08/31Vietnam International Commercialbank : Holiday Notice of The National Day 02/09
PU
08/10Vib : Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký doanh nghiệp thay đ&#..
PU
08/09Vib : Thông báo công văn của NHNN về việc chấp thuận th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 414 B 741 M 741 M
Net income 2022 8 297 B 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43 629 B 1 756 M 1 756 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 11 340
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK
Duration : Period :
Vietnam International CommercialBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20 700,00 VND
Average target price 39 387,97 VND
Spread / Average Target 90,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vu Ngoc Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linh Hoang Chief Financial Officer
Vy Khac Dang Chairman
Minh Nhat Tran Deputy CEO & Head-Bank Technology Services
Dang Thi Phuong Diem Head-Operations Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK-40.92%1 756
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.07%372 428
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.88%289 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.27%189 172
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.29%178 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.59%137 089