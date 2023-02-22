Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam International CommercialBank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK

(VIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
21800.00 VND   -0.91%
02/15Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of the results of the program 'Get a 5-star romantic date at Buffet Nikko when making payments on MyVIB 2.0'
PU
02/01Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Approves First Cash Dividend Payable on March 03, 2023
CI
01/13Vietnam International Commercialbank : Payment instruction for Deposit book having due date during Tet holiday 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam International CommercialBank : Announcement of customers receiving a free KiotViet app subscription

02/22/2023 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) would like to announce the list of customers who are qualified to receive a zero-fee subscription for KiotViet application. Details as below:
List of customers receiving promotion in the fourth quarter of 2022: click here
Prize payments: The preferential fee will be sent to the customer's VIB current account.
The promotion of a free KiotViet app subscription is still going on until December 31, 2023, grab the chance to register for Digi Invoice service and enjoy all benefits now.
To find out more on Digi Invoice service, click here

Sincerely yours,
Vietnam International Bank (VIB)

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK
02/15Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of the results of the program 'Get a 5..
PU
02/01Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Approves First Cash Dividend Payable ..
CI
01/13Vietnam International Commercialbank : Payment instruction for Deposit book having due dat..
PU
01/05Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces Setting Up Branches
CI
01/03Vietnam International Commercialbank : Thông báo chuyển địa điể..
PU
2022Vietnam International Commercialbank : Notice of system upgrade on January 1, 2023
PU
2022Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces Change of Branch Address
CI
2022Vietnam International Commercialbank : Payment instruction for Deposit book having due dat..
PU
2022Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces 2022 Dividend
CI
2022Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement on change of address VIB Cat Lai
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 956 B 757 M 757 M
Net income 2022 8 180 B 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45 947 B 1 938 M 1 938 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 11 340
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK
Duration : Period :
Vietnam International CommercialBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21 800,00 VND
Average target price 32 750,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vu Ngoc Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Long Van Ho Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Vy Khac Dang Chairman
Minh Nhat Tran Deputy CEO & Head-Bank Technology Services
Dang Thi Phuong Diem Head-Operations Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK14.74%1 938
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%409 563
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.23%276 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 002
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%177 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%160 797