Vietnam International CommercialBank : Announcement of customers receiving a free KiotViet app subscription

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) would like to announce the list of customers who are qualified to receive a zero-fee subscription for KiotViet application. Details as below:
List of customers receiving promotion in the fourth quarter of 2022: click here
Prize payments: The preferential fee will be sent to the customer's VIB current account.
The promotion of a free KiotViet app subscription is still going on until December 31, 2023, grab the chance to register for Digi Invoice service and enjoy all benefits now.
To find out more on Digi Invoice service, click here
