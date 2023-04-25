Vietnam International CommercialBank : Announcement of program results "Up to 30% cashback when paying Electricity/Water/ADSL bills on MyVIB 2.0"

The program "Up to 30% Cashback when paying Electricity/Water/ADSL bills on MyVIB 2.0" runs until June 30, 2023, for individual VIB customers when making all kinds of payment transactions electricity, water, ADSL bills on MyVIB 2.0.

For customers paying electricity bills:

- First invoice: Cashback up to 100,000 VND. Up to 2,500 qualifying cashback promotions per month.

- From the 2nd invoice onwards: Cashback up to 50,000 VND. Up to 1,500 qualifying cashback promotions per month.

For customers paying water bills:

- First invoice: Cashback up to 50,000 VND. Up to 2,000 qualifying cashback promotions per month.

- From the 2nd invoice onwards: Cashback up to 20,000 VND. Up to 1,000 qualifying cashback promotions per month.

For customers paying ADSL bills:

- First invoice: Cashback up to 50,000 VND. Up to 1,000 qualifying cashback promotions per month.

List of customers receiving cashback in April 2023: here