Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam International CommercialBank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK

(VIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
20250.00 VND   +6.86%
11/30Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of the results of the program 'Open online deposit in golden hour - get a free trip to Singapore'
PU
11/30Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of winning results of the promotion “Happy summer, cashback up to VND 100 mil”
PU
11/22Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement on change of address VIB Quang Trung
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Vietnam International CommercialBank : Announcement of the results of the program 'Open online deposit in golden hour - get a free trip to Singapore'

11/30/2022 | 10:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The program 'Open online deposit in golden hour - get a free trip to Singapore' takes place from November 23, 2022 to December 31, 2022 for customers using MyVIB 2.0 when depositing online savings in VND with a term from 2 month or more during prime time from 13:00 to 16:00.

Accordingly, customers receive the following prizes
- 01 special prize: Singapore tour 4D3N for 2 people
- 195 golden hour prizes: eVoucher Got It worth 200,000 VND / 1 prize (corresponding to 5 vouchers / 1 day)

Winning conditions
1. Special Prize
- Customers who meet the conditions to participate and have the most total sales value during the promotion period from November 23, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
- In case if there are 02 or more customers with the same total value at most, the customer with the earlier opening time of the last payment will win the prize.

2. Golden Hour Prize
- Be one of the 5 earliest customers to save money in the golden hour from 13:00.

The golden hour winning results can be viewed here

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 03:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK
11/30Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of the results of the program 'Open on..
PU
11/30Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of winning results of the promotion &l..
PU
11/22Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement on change of address VIB Quang Trung
PU
11/10Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement on relocation of VIB Dong Thap
PU
11/10Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces the Relocation of Dong Thap..
CI
11/03Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of SMS Banking service fee change from..
PU
10/14Vietnam International Commercialbank : Announcement of service Voice Brandname – &ld..
PU
10/06Vietnam International Commercialbank : Notice of system upgrade on October 09, 2022
PU
09/19Vietnam International Commercialbank : Thông báo ngừng cung cấp dịch v&#..
PU
09/12Vietnam International Commercialbank : The SMS Banking service to alert account balance ch..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 414 B 747 M 747 M
Net income 2022 8 297 B 337 M 337 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42 680 B 1 733 M 1 733 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 11 340
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK
Duration : Period :
Vietnam International CommercialBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20 250,00 VND
Average target price 39 387,97 VND
Spread / Average Target 94,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vu Ngoc Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linh Hoang Chief Financial Officer
Vy Khac Dang Chairman
Minh Nhat Tran Deputy CEO & Head-Bank Technology Services
Dang Thi Phuong Diem Head-Operations Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK-42.20%1 613
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.16%400 558
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%296 830
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%205 825
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.85%181 265
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.59%152 789