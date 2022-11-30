Vietnam International CommercialBank : Announcement of the results of the program 'Open online deposit in golden hour - get a free trip to Singapore'

The program 'Open online deposit in golden hour - get a free trip to Singapore' takes place from November 23, 2022 to December 31, 2022 for customers using MyVIB 2.0 when depositing online savings in VND with a term from 2 month or more during prime time from 13:00 to 16:00.

Accordingly, customers receive the following prizes

- 01 special prize: Singapore tour 4D3N for 2 people

- 195 golden hour prizes: eVoucher Got It worth 200,000 VND / 1 prize (corresponding to 5 vouchers / 1 day)

Winning conditions

1. Special Prize

- Customers who meet the conditions to participate and have the most total sales value during the promotion period from November 23, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

- In case if there are 02 or more customers with the same total value at most, the customer with the earlier opening time of the last payment will win the prize.

2. Golden Hour Prize

- Be one of the 5 earliest customers to save money in the golden hour from 13:00.