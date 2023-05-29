Vietnam International CommercialBank : Notice of fraud and how to avoid them in banking transactions.

Recently, there have been sophisticated schemes in payment activities for fraudulent purposes. To avoid risks, customers need to be aware of how to identify common forms of fraud and follow the safety and security recommendations for transactions as outlined below.

- Fraudsters create fake Zalo, Facebook accounts, etc., impersonating the customer's name and profile picture. They then befriend the customer's relatives and friends to borrow money or solicit charitable donations for fraudulent purposes.

- Impersonating investigators, police officers, prosecutors, or court officials, they contact victims using landline numbers, exploiting information to threaten that they are under investigation or on a money laundering list, requesting money transfers for misappropriation.

- Posing as employees of banks, financial companies, they invite customers to borrow money and guide them to install mobile applications to receive disbursement funds. They display counterfeit loan contracts with forged seals and signatures of authorized bank/company personnel to deceive customers into transferring fees for document processing, advance fees, deposit fees, etc., for misappropriation.

- Sending phishing emails impersonating the bank, notifying customers of receiving an unusual amount of money or an account with suspicious signs and requiring customer confirmation of transactions/password changes by accessing files or links containing malicious code sent along with the email to steal customer information and funds in their accounts.

- Transferring a small amount of money to the customer's payment account at the bank with a loan-related description. Then, the fraudsters call the customer claiming a mistaken transfer and request the customer to return the money (the receiving account at this time is different from the mistaken transfer account). After a period of time, the account owner who made the mistaken transfer will demand the customer to repay the transferred amount along with interest.

Preventive measures against fraud:

- Avoid engaging in activities such as selling, renting, lending, or opening payment accounts, which can potentially be exploited for illegal transactions. These actions are considered illegal under the law.

- Do not disclose personal information (ID card, passport) and electronic banking service details (username, access password, PIN, OTP) to anyone through channels such as phone, email, social media, messaging apps, websites, or unfamiliar links without proper verification.

- Avoid accessing unfamiliar links and exercise caution when dealing with emails, messages, or phone calls claiming prizes, money transfers, or warning about suspected unauthorized access to your account, accompanied by requests for personal information and service access details.

- Do not engage in money transfers or deposits into accounts/phone numbers instructed by others for the purpose of receiving rewards, promotions, or loans.

In case of suspicion of transaction fraud, please contact our 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1800 8180 (free of charge), or send an email to dvkh247@vib.com.vn for support.

Regards,

Vietnam International Bank (VIB)