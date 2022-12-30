Vietnam International CommercialBank : Notice of system upgrade on January 1, 2023

With the purpose to bring better services, VIB will perform a scheduled system upgrade and we would like to keep you informed as follows:

Time & date: from 12:30 AM to 01:55 AM, January 1, 2023

During this time, all below services will be temporarily unavailable

- MyVIB 2.0, MyVIB 1.0 application and Internet Banking

- Register form on vib.com.vn website

- Customer service Hotline (1800 8180, 1800 8192, 1800 8195)

To ensure the best experience, please consider making transaction before or after this time frame. After the upgrade, our services will return to normal operation.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Please contact our Customer Service at 1800 8180 (toll free) should you need more information.

Regards,

Vietnam International Bank (VIB)

