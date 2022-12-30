Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam International CommercialBank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK

(VIB)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
18900.00 VND   -0.53%
08:22aVietnam International Commercialbank : Notice of system upgrade on January 1, 2023
PU
03:43aVietnam International Commercialbank : Payment instruction for Deposit book having due date during New Year's Day
PU
12/27Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces 2022 Dividend
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam International CommercialBank : Notice of system upgrade on January 1, 2023

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
With the purpose to bring better services, VIB will perform a scheduled system upgrade and we would like to keep you informed as follows:

Time & date: from 12:30 AM to 01:55 AM, January 1, 2023

During this time, all below services will be temporarily unavailable
- MyVIB 2.0, MyVIB 1.0 application and Internet Banking
- Register form on vib.com.vn website
- Customer service Hotline (1800 8180, 1800 8192, 1800 8195)

To ensure the best experience, please consider making transaction before or after this time frame. After the upgrade, our services will return to normal operation.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Please contact our Customer Service at 1800 8180 (toll free) should you need more information.

Regards,
Vietnam International Bank (VIB)

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:15:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 247 B 773 M 773 M
Net income 2022 8 228 B 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 835 B 1 688 M 1 688 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 11 340
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK
Duration : Period :
Vietnam International CommercialBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18 900,00 VND
Average target price 37 862,97 VND
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vu Ngoc Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linh Hoang Chief Financial Officer
Vy Khac Dang Chairman
Minh Nhat Tran Deputy CEO & Head-Bank Technology Services
Dang Thi Phuong Diem Head-Operations Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK-46.06%1 688
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.35%390 762
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.51%265 863
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.86%211 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%158 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.30%157 488